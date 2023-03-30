10 Best Online Casinos UK (2024) - Top Casino Sites [Update]

This content is from our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial was not involved in the creation of this content.

With so many best online casinos in the UK to choose from, any casino site has to go above and beyond to be worthy of your clicks.

This means great bonuses, games from elite providers, and rock solid reputations that leave no room for error. We’ve checked dozens of UK online casinos using this strict ranking criteria.

Spoiler alert - Grosvenor is our crowned casino king. But of course, the best online casino for you may be different, which is why we’ve picked seven more excellent places to place your bets.

Let’s take a look.

Best Online Casinos in the UK

Let’s discover the top 8 UK online casinos offering 8 different, yet impressive features.

1. Grosvenor - Best UK Online Casino Overall

18+. New, ID-verified players only. Min deposit £20. Up to £50 bonus credit on the bonus. 5x wagering requirement. Note that full T&Cs apply .

Pros:

Classic, respected casino and sportsbook

Only 5x wagering on welcome bonus money

Beautiful, downloadable mobile app

Loads of sports betting markets

Wide range of top casino games

Cons:

Some games not available on mobile

Dark website theme might not be for everyone

Grosvenor as a company may be more synonymous to the British people with land-based casinos, but there’s a lot to be said for their online world too. For sports betting and online casino gaming alike, they’re absolutely at the top of the game.

Casino Games: 4.7/5

The Grosvenor casino game portfolio is a little over 800 strong. That’s a pretty good number, but it’s made better because there is a broad range of games available to play here.

The 800 consists of nearly 50 live dealer games and plenty of poker, slots, blackjack, and more. You’ll find all the best games from all the top providers here, including Microgaming, NetEnt, and Merkur. You can tell without even looking at the list of games here that quality is assured.

Casino Bonuses: 4.8/5

At Grosvenor, you’ll play with £50 when you make your first deposit of £20. That works out to a 150% matched deposit, which is pretty impressive, even if the amounts are a little low.

But what’s even more impressive is that you only need to play through the bonus five times before withdrawing your winnings. That’s an incredibly low wagering requirement, making this one of the best welcome bonuses across all UK online casino sites.

Website, App, and Other Functions: 4.8/5

The Grosvenor website itself has managed to perfectly find the balance between the classic aesthetic of the casino as a whole and the modern feel that’s so in demand these days.

Things get even better when playing on a mobile phone. There’s an app that can be downloaded from either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, and it’s well worth doing.

The app is faster, smoother, and contains more functions than the regular mobile site, and it’s completely free of charge. So, why not?

We should also note that Grosvenor’s online sportsbook is excellent indeed. You’ll be able to find good odds on a vast range of markets, covering dozens of sports and doing so extensively.

The only slight qualm we have with Grosvenor (and this is really splitting hairs) is the fact that there aren’t a whole lot of deposit methods available. You can make your payments with PayPal, Paysafecard, debit cards, and one or two others but not many other eWallets or cryptocurrencies like on top crypto casino sites.

Overall: 4.8/5

Realistically, Grosvenor is the peak of online gambling entertainment. It knocks it out of the park, both for its UK online casino game selection and its sports betting markets. What more could you ask for?

>> Enjoy your £50 welcome bonus [Grosvenor] <<

2. All British Casino - Best Online UK Casino Games from Top Providers

18+. New, ID-verified players only. Min deposit £20. 35x wagering requirements apply. Max bonus £100. Note that full T&Cs apply .

Pros:

1500+ games in total

Excellent sports betting markets

Beautiful desktop website

Highly rated mobile app

Cons:

£5 max bet when using bonus

Visually busy homepage

Rule Britannia! This beautiful, British-themed online betting site will satisfy UK players down to a tee. It looks brilliant on any device and has a few more tricks up its sleeve.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

All British Casino has more than 1500 games to its name at the time of writing, and while most of them are slots as usual (over 1300), there are plenty of other exciting types of games to try too.

For example, you can enjoy 14 poker games (7 online, 7 video), and there’s a total of over 70 live casino games, which is rather impressive.

Plus, All British Casino is one of the few top online casinos to offer a bingo game. That’s worth a try if you’ve never played online bingo before!

Casino Bonuses: 4.4/5

All British Casino’s welcome bonus is a 100% match deposit of up to £100. And like the value of the bonus itself, the wagering requirements are rather average at 35x.

A little bonus you get here that brings an element of originality is £10 cashback. Make sure you place a minimum stake of £20, or you will not trigger the bonus.

There is a rather significant restriction with this bonus that may impact some people’s decision on whether to take it up, and that is the £5 max bet. You won’t be able to stake anything more than £5 when you use it, which feels a little restrictive.

Website, App, and Other Functions: 4.9/5

The All British Casino app has excellent ratings in both the App Store and Play Store. That’s a testament to the hard work that has gone into its design. The app looks great and contains all the functions you could possibly want, including most of the casino games.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to play this casino on a mobile phone to get the best experience. Everything is just as good on a desktop computer: sensible layouts, attractive graphics, and excellent customer support.

On top of all that, the sports betting coverage is solid here. One thing that sets the All British Casino sportsbook apart from the crowd is that it covers eSports very well, with markets on some less popular sports like Valorant.

The choice of payment methods here is still somewhat limited compared to other casino sites, but there are a few more options than our top two. On top of the classic debit card, you can make your deposits and withdrawals with Paysafecard, Trustly, Neteller, and Skrill.

Overall: 4.7/5

This super British-themed online betting site is one of the most popular in the UK right now, and we can see why. The excellence of the design work is enough to bring customers in, and they’ll soon find out how many other awesome things this UK casino site has to offer.

>> Enjoy a 100% match deposit of up to £100 [All British Casino] <<

3. PlayOJO - Top Bonus of All the Best UK Online Casinos for Real Money

18+. New, ID-verified players only. 50 bonus spins with no wagering and no max cashout. Bonus spins are worth £0.10. Note that full T&Cs apply

Pros:

50 no-deposit spins for all new players

No wagering requirements on welcome bonus

Over 3000 games to choose from

19 bingo games

Cons:

No sports betting

Slightly confusing website layout

With plenty of bingo, blackjack, and more, PlayOJO prides itself in offering a wide range of online casino games.

That said, the reason it lands on our list of best online casino sites in the UK is the no-deposit bonus - something you won’t find anywhere else.

Casino Games: 4.6/5

An enormous range of casino software providers collectively brings over 3000 games to the PlayOJO site, a hugely impressive number. Most of these are real money slots , but you’ll find a lot of live dealer games in there too.

That being said, this vast range of providers does include a few that aren’t super exciting. While there is a tremendous amount of choice here, you might have to wade through a few substandard games to find excellent ones.

Interestingly, PlayOJO is particularly good for its bingo. You can choose from 19 bingo games here, making it by far the most comprehensive bingo online casino UK game portfolio from all of our top picks today.

Casino Bonuses: 5/5

It’s not often you find a no-deposit bonus with no wagering requirements at online casinos. It’s particularly rare, but that’s precisely what PlayOJO is doing.

Here, you can get 50 bonus spins on Book of Dead when you sign up, and amazingly, you won’t have to play through your winnings before you can take them home. Nothing is stopping you from grabbing an account, taking your wins, and leaving if you wanted to.

For that reason, this is our favourite casino bonus on this list. It makes signing up for an account worth it at PlayOJO alone, but make sure you stay around for the rest of the good stuff this online betting site has to offer as well!

Website, App, and Other Functions: 4.4/5

At face value, PlayOJO looks pretty in the way it’s drenched in lovely colours and funky graphics, but we did find that once you begin using it, it can be a bit tricky to find your way around.

The layout of this United Kingdom casino site doesn’t make a whole bunch of sense at first glance but does become more apparent after some practice.

On the mobile app, things are better. You can download it from the App Store or the Play Store, and you’ll see that things are a little easier to use here.

Unfortunately, unlike some of our other online casinos you won’t be able to bet on sports at PlayOJO, no matter which device you choose to get online with.

Overall: 4.7/5

Even without sports betting and a brilliant layout, PlayOJO has slam-dunked its way into our top five online casino sites - with an excellent choice of online casino games and a brilliant welcome bonus that cannot be missed.

>> Get 50 bonus spins with 0x WR [PlayOJO] <<

4. Luckland - Best Online Casino UK for Slots

New players only. 18+. Min deposit £20. 40x wagering applies to a match-up bonus. Offer valid for 1 week. 50 spins on Starburst. 40x wagering applies to spins. Full T&Cs apply .

Pros:

1000+ online slots

Over 100 live casino games

Instant payments for some UK banks

50 extra spins on Starburst

Great selection of Drops and Wins jackpot slots

Top reload bonus offer

Cons:

Limited craps and keno games

Simple website design

Luckland’s online casino looks great and is packed with awesome online slot options. For many, that’s going to be the perfect combination - especially if they’re out for top of the line jackpot slots.

Casino Games: 5/5

There are 1000+ slot games to play at Luckland, and they’re some of the best in the United Kingdom online gambling industry.

The list of software developers bringing these games to the table includes the likes of Play n’ No, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, Yggdrasil, NetEnt… the list goes on.

You’ll find about 50 Drops & Wins slots here as well. They have to drop daily, weekly, and monthly and pay out over £2,000,000 in prize money every month.

You’ll also get a great list of table games, specifically with great variants of roulette like 3D Roulette, Turbo Roulette, and Sapphire Roulette.

Casino Bonuses: 4.3/5

New UK players at Luckland can get a 100% matched deposit of up to £50 plus 50 bonus spins on Starburst. The wagering requirements for this are about average at 30x.

There’s a £20 minimum deposit to qualify for the deposit bonus here. This welcome bonus is, for all intents and purposes, not half bad.

That said, the best online casino bonus at Luckland is its reload bonus. Getting up to £200 for a reload is as good as it gets at online casino UK sites. Better yet? The rollover goes down to just 35x for this promotion.

Website, App, and Other Functions: 4.7/5

Using the Luckland app and desktop site is a super smooth experience that not many online UK casino sites can replicate. It has one of the best mobile casino apps that are downloadable, making online gambling quicker and smoother.

Plus, it looks beautiful with a great colour scheme and lovely fonts.

That visual design is replicated nicely onto the desktop site too. While it’s not quite as sleek to look at here, we love the minimal layout. Luckland doesn’t try to show you too much at any one point, and for that, it never feels cluttered like some of our other picks.

The sports betting side of things is not the best among other top UK casinos - we would have liked to see a few more markets to give it the top points in this section.

Overall: 4.6/5

It goes to show how much quality there is out there for the best online casino UK sites right now when the last of our top four is landing a score as high as this.

It was a tough call, but at the end of the day, we’re very confident that Luckland deserves its place in our list of best UK online casinos.

>> Grab your 100% matched deposit of up to £50 + 50 bonus spins [Luckland] <<

Runners-up:

Best Casino Sites UK - Our Ranking Criteria

Here’s how we picked the best online gambling sites for UK players:

Casino Games

Any online casino site in the UK will have a bunch of online slots to play. But the more, the merrier, and they need to be good ones too! Plus, it’s not all about slots. The top online casino sites will also have live dealer games, video poker games , and bingo.

Casino Bonuses

One of the most exciting parts of the United Kingdom casino site journey is the bonus. If it lands us plenty of bonus cash without having strict terms and conditions that make our winnings tricky to withdraw, the chances are that we’ll like it.

Website, App, and Other Functions

We’ve looked at some attractive websites and mobile apps today, but that’s the tip of the iceberg. The best UK online casinos that excel in this area will also offer a wide range of sports betting markets, plenty of ways to pay, and excellent customer support.

Payment Methods

The best United Kingdom casino sites online should accept a great variety of eWallets and debit cards to make your transactions as simple and quick as possible.

That said, UK casinos are late to the crypto party, so if that’s something you’re interested in, make sure to check out our list of the best Bitcoin casino sites .

​​User Experience and Design

The best casino sites in the United Kingdom that are well-designed make navigation and gameplay enjoyable and intuitive. The layout should be appealing and user-friendly, and the interface should be easy to use, even for beginner UK players.

Security and Licensing

Top UK online casino sites must hold a valid license from the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring they meet strict standards for fairness and security. Additionally, robust encryption protocols and secure servers are vital to protect players’ personal and financial information.

Game Fairness and RTP

The best casinos online UK not only offer a wide range of games but also ensure they are fair and transparent. Games should have a publicly verified Return to Player (RTP) percentage, and the casino should employ regular audits by independent agencies to guarantee fair play.

Customer Support Efficiency

Outstanding customer service is a hallmark of the best casino sites UK has to offer. This includes multiple channels for support, such as live chat, email, and phone, with quick response times and knowledgeable, courteous staff available 24/7 to assist with any queries or issues.

We used similar benchmarks when working on our similar articles, including the best online casinos in Australia , Canada, and elsewhere.

Best UK Online Casinos - FAQ

How Do I Find the Best Games at Top UK Casino Sites?

Two of the best ways to find top video slots and other games are to check out reviews or play them in demo mode.

In particular, we recommend the classics – Starburst by NetEnt and 5 Families by Red Tiger Gaming. These could be your next favourite games!

What’s the Best Online Casino in the UK?

Grosvenor is the best United Kingdom casino online due to its unparalleled game variety, the best casino bonuses online , and easy banking.

What Are Progressive Jackpot Casino Games?

Progressive jackpots are prize pools contributed to by multiple players at the same game or network of games playing simultaneously. A portion of each stake will go into the prize pot for one lucky player to take home the whole lot from time to time.

Real money online casino players have been known to win millions from this type of online gambling occasionally.

How Do RTP Rates Work?

A great judge of how fair an online casino game is its RTP. This refers to how much of a player’s cash they’ll receive back on average.

For slots, the average RTP is around the 96% mark. So for every £1000 staked on it, £960 should be won back from it on average. Of course, the larger jackpots and bonuses, the more money can be lost as well.

Which Are the Best Casino Games to Play at UK Online Casinos?

The UK is crazy about slots, that’s for sure. That’s why most top online casinos are packed full of them. But there’s also a lot to be said for classic casino table games.

Traditional games like blackjack, baccarat, and craps are well worth a play online if you’ve never tried them out before.

Top Casino Sites UK - Expert Tips and Tricks

Before you start playing at the best UK online casinos, read these beginner-friendly tips:

Check for UK Gambling Commission License: Ensure the casino is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. This guarantees a legal and safe gambling environment.

Understand Bonus Terms: Before accepting the best online casino UK bonuses, read the terms and conditions. Pay special attention to wagering requirements and withdrawal limits.

Game Selection: Choose top casino sites UK that offer a wide variety of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer options, to improve your gaming experience.

Practice Responsible Gaming: Set a budget and stick to it. Never gamble more than you can afford to lose, and be aware of the signs of problem gambling.

Use Demo Mode: Take advantage of demo or free-play modes offered by UK casinos to familiarize yourself with games before wagering real money.

Stay Informed About Promotions: Regularly check for ongoing promotions and loyalty programs at the best online casino UK sites that can offer extra value for your play.

Best Online Casino Sites in the UK - Quick Comparison

Now that we’re coming to a close, let’s reflect on the top online casinos licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and find out how to get their welcome bonuses.

Grosvenor : Our best online casino overall has a great welcome bonus of £30 back when you spend £20, and it comes with super low wagering of just 5x. Full T&Cs apply .

All British Casino : The majestic All British Casino is the best-looking site and app from our top picks. Its welcome bonus isn’t bad either: 100% up to £100 plus £10 cashback. Full T&Cs apply .

PlayOJO : We’re shocked by PlayOJO’s offering of 50 bonus spins with no deposit or no wagering at all. That’s our favourite bonus today, and you can grab it right now. Full T&Cs apply .

Luckland : Last but very nearly not least was Luckland, with an incredible choice of the best online slots .. You can try them out with a 100% welcome bonus of up to £50 plus 50 more bonus spins on Starburst. Full T&Cs apply .

How to Get Started at the Best Online Casinos in UK

Getting up and running at the best online casinos in the UK doesn’t have to be hard.

That’s why we’re here to help out with some quick instructions.

If you, like us, are smitten by the sound of Grosvenor, make sure you take a look at this guide. While we take our top pick as an example, the process is similar at all United Kingdom online casinos.

Step 1: Choose Your Favourite Casino Site in the UK

Have another look at our top UK online casinos

We recommend Grosvenor for its diverse offerings

But others might be a better fit for you

Feel free to sign up for several sites

Step 2: Create a New Account

Visit the Grosvenor homepage

Click the green "Join" button in the top-right corner

Start by entering your email as a new member

Proceed to complete the full registration form

Choose a unique username and a secure password

Create a 4-digit PIN

Step 3: Provide Required Information

Fill in your personal details: full name, date of birth, mobile number

Use the automatic address finder for UK addresses

Select your preferred contact methods, or opt for no contact

Step 4: Verify Your Account

You may need to upload identification documents

Include a recent utility bill or bank statement for address proof

Verify your email address by following the link sent to you

Step 5: Make a Deposit

Once verified, navigate to Grosvenor’s cashier section

Choose a payment method that suits you

Follow the on-screen instructions to deposit funds

Don’t forget to claim the welcome bonus

Step 6: Play UK Casino Online Games

Explore Grosvenor’s wide range of casino games

Pick a game to your liking

Start playing and enjoy the online casino experience!

So, What Are the Best UK Casino Sites for You?

We’re pretty confident that the best casino sites in the UK are our top five, with Grosvenor clinching that number one spot overall. With so many brilliant casinos in the UK, this was certainly not an easy decision to make.

The gulf in quality between positions one and five is surprisingly low, and that just goes to show how good our top five is. You’ll surely enjoy whichever one you go for.

Just remember to play at your online casino responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase about UK casino sites…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these free gambling addiction resources:

Affiliate Disclosure: This is an affiliate post. We don’t offer games ourselves. Instead, we help you find a place to play. When you go to a casino via our site and play there, we receive compensation.