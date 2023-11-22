Slot Machines with Bonus Games & Rounds (2024): Sticky Wilds, Free Spins, and Multipliers

This content is from our sponsor General Fanager. The FOX editorial was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

The biggest online slot winnings always occur in the middle of a bonus game – but not all games come packed with these exciting bonus rounds and huge multipliers.

For this reason, we’ve gathered the best slot machines with bonus games and rounds in this guide, so you no longer have to search high and low to play a slot with a huge payout potential.

Speaking of payout potential – you won’t find a bigger one than the exciting bonus round and must-drop jackpot available when you play Golden Buffalo at Slots.lv .

Still, that’s 1 out of 10 online bonus slots that we’d like to share with you today. Let’s dive in.

Best Online Slots With Bonus Rounds

You can grab bonus rounds and enjoy free spins in all of these popular slots. Below, we’ve prepared short reviews of the top 5.

1. Golden Buffalo – Best Online Slot Game With Bonus Overall

Golden Buffalo – Best Online Slot Game With Bonus Overall

RTP: 96%

Theme: Rodeo Adventure

Maximum Win: $500,000

Where to Play: Slots.lv

Bonus: Up to 200% Bonus + 30 free spins

Step into the Old West plains with Golden Buffalo and aim for a thrilling $500,000 max win! With 6 x 4 reels and 4,096 pay lines, this is one of the best slot machines to chase those golden riches.

The game's highlight is the "sunset" moment, where free spins, bonus rounds, and wild symbols with multipliers await. Every multiplier can boost your winnings by up to 3,125x.

You can play Golden Buffalo in Slots.lv under the Hot Drop Jackpot games category.

>> Play Golden Buffalo

2. Caesar’s Empire – Top Bonus-Buy Slot Game With High RTP

Caesar’s Empire – Top Bonus-Buy Slot Game With High RTP

RTP: 97.50%

Theme: Ancient Roman Empire

Maximum Win: $7,500

Where to Play: Ignition

Bonus: 300% up to $3000

Ignition’s Caesar’s Empire takes you back to the glorious days of the Roman Empire. Battle your way to the jackpot with Caesar's legendary coliseum as the backdrop.

This 5-reel, 20-line slot game is one of the highest-paying slot machines, with an above-average 97.50% RTP. Every spin has the chance to ace the progressive jackpot, even if your stake is far from the max bet.

What's even better is that you'll receive 10 free games when both Caesar and Coliseum symbols appear in reel 5. To sweeten the deal, your winnings are doubled during these free games.

>> Play Caesar’s Empire

3. Big Game – Best Free Spins Bonus Round of All Online Slots

Big Game – Best Free Spins Bonus Round of All Online Slots

RTP: 94%

Theme: African Savannah

Maximum Win: $200,000

Where to Play: Black Lotus

Bonus: Up to $7,000 bonus + 30 free spins

Grab the riches of the African Savannah with Black Lotus’ Big Game. Powered by Saucify, this casino game is one of the best slot titles with the biggest potential win of up to $200,000 with an enticing 30 free spins offer.

Big Game has a 5 x 3 reel setup with 25 paylines. Landing at 3 scatter symbols in this slot grants you more free spins. What’s more, every free spin triples your winnings.

>> Play Big Game

4. Money Express – Top Slot Game With Multiple Bonus Games

Money Express – Top Slot Game With Multiple Bonus Games

RTP: 96.38%

Theme: Golden Train

Maximum Win: 15000x your stake

Where to Play: Highway Casino

Bonus: Up to $7,000

The golden train of Highway Casino’s Money Express can soar you to new heights with its incredible winning potential.

This five-reel slot machine offers 20 ways to win. There are also wild symbols (and scatter symbols) that will give you entry to bonus games and free spin rounds.

The ultimate thrill? A staggering max payout of up to 15.000 times your max bet awaits lucky passengers in Money Express.

>> Play Money Express

5. Stacked – Best Slot Machine With Bonus for Big Payouts

Stacked – Best Slot Machine With Bonus for Big Payouts

RTP: 96.23%

Theme: Magic

Maximum Win: $99,640

Where to Play: Super Slots

Bonus: up to $6,000 welcome offer

Win big in the magical realm of Stacked. This game features cool symbols like hats, spades, and mystery boxes. Matching at least three symbols on a payline guarantees you the minimum payout per symbol.

Stacked’s most thrilling features are the chances to trigger free spins and bonuses. There are scatter symbols in the game that can trigger bonus rounds and 5 free spins.

>> Play Stacked

Best Sites to Play Slot Machines With Bonus Rounds

1. Slots.lv

Number of slots: 400+

Welcome bonus: 200% deposit bonus up to $3,000 + 30 free spins (Golden Buffalo)

Payment methods: Mastercard, Visa, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, +3 more.

Payout speed: 1 to 5 business days

2. Ignition

Number of slots: 250+

Welcome bonus: 150% slots and poker bonus up to $3,000

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, +4 more

Payout speed: 1 to 3 business days

3. Black Lotus

Number of slots: 300+

Welcome bonus: 200% welcome bonus up to $7,000 + 30 spins

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, +4 more

Payout speed: 1 to 3 business days

4. Highway Casino

Number of slots: 150+

Welcome bonus: Up to $7,000

Payment methods: Discover, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Bitcoin, +4 more

Payout speed: 2 to 5 business days

5. Super Slots

Number of slots: 500+

Welcome bonus: Up to $6,000 + 100 free spins

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Bitcoin, +13 more

Payout speed: 1 to 7 business days

After our rundown of the hottest free slots with bonus games, it’s time to learn a bit more about the online casinos where you can play them. Below, you can read our detailed reviews of the best online casinos that offer slots with bonus games.

1. Slots.lv – Best Site to Play Online Slots With Bonus Overall

Best Site to Play Online Slots With Bonus Overall

Pros:

Over 400 slot games

$3,000 welcome bonus + 30 free spins

iTechLabs-certified

Refer a friend bonuses

Huge progressive jackpots

Can play free online slots

Cons:

Few promos for existing players

Doesn’t accept e-wallets

First on our list is Slots.lv, a well-known online casino with modern site aesthetics and a well-organized menu of casino games. Certified by iTechlabs, fairness is guaranteed on every bonus-buy slot game you play here.

Slot Selection: 4.8/5

More than 400 slot titles await you in Slots.lv. Its game library offers all types of slot games on the planet—from classic three-reels to highly modern video slots and 3D slots.

Golden Buffalo is the most prominent among gamblers who play slots on this platform. But there are also a great deal of rewarding games to choose from that are produced by top-rated game developers like Rival Gaming and WooHoo Games.

Before we forget—Slots.lv’s top games, Golden Buffalo, 777 Deluxe, and A Night With Cleo have Hot Drop Jackpots. All of these games come with three guaranteed jackpots that most drop within the hour, day, and before reaching $250,000.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

When you join Slots.lv, you can grab a 200% deposit bonus up to $3,000 for crypto deposits or up to $2,000 for card deposits. On top of that, you’ll also receive 30 free spins for the game "Golden Buffalo."

Both of these offers come with a wagering requirement of 35x.

On top of their welcome bonuses, Slots.lv also has a referral program where you can get as much as $225 for every referral. After your referred friend makes their first deposit, you can claim a reward up to $200, with an additional $25 bonus if your friend deposits in crypto.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

Slots.lv provides various payment methods to deposit funds or request a withdrawal. Available payment options include debit and credit cards such as Mastercard and Visa, as well as cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

The minimum deposit and cashout amount in Slots.lv is $10 – one of the lowest among the best slots casinos.

>> Claim up to $3,000 welcome bonus +30 free spins [Slots.lv]

2. Ignition – Lowest Online Slots Bonus Wagering Requirements

Lowest Online Slots Bonus Wagering Requirements

Pros:

Over 250 online slots

$3,000 poker and casino bonus

Same day payouts

Low bonus wagering requirement (25x)

Hot-Drop Jackpots

Cons:

Doesn’t offer free spins bonuses

E-wallets are not accepted

Launched in 2016, Ignition has been a go-to platform for poker enthusiasts – but has risen to become an all-time favorite among slot players because of its 250+ online slots developed by leading casino game creators and a relatively low bonus wagering requirement.

Slot Selection: 4.8/5

Ignition’s selection of casino games might be smaller compared to other free slots providers. However, this site makes up for it by providing a sleek game design, seamless gameplay experience, and efficient game search using site filters.

Like Slots.lv, all online slots for real money here are produced by renowned game creators, such as RealTime Gaming and Rival Gaming.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

To kickstart an exciting reel-spinning adventure, every new Ignition player can use the code "IGWPCB150" to claim a 300% casino and poker bonus of up to $3,000 upon their first crypto deposit.

Alternatively, use the code "IGWPCB100" if you’re depositing via a debit or credit card to claim a 200% welcome bonus up to $2,000.

Additionally, there are other promos available, such as the weekly crypto boost of 100% up to $1,000 every Monday.

You can enjoy these online casino bonuses with a low wagering requirement of only 25x.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

As with other online casinos, players can deposit or withdraw funds through credit/debit cards or cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Ignition also has an amazing same-day withdrawal feature, so you swiftly reap the rewards of a bonus game that really went your way. The minimum deposit and cashout requirement is $20.

>> Grab up to $3,000 online slots and poker bonus [Ignition]

3. Black Lotus – Best Promo to Play Slot Machines With Bonus Rounds

Black Lotus – Best Promo to Play Slot Machines With Bonus Rounds

Pros:

$7,000 welcome bonus + 30 free slots spins

97% payout percentage

Helpful game filters

24/7 live chat support

Can play free slots

Cons:

Cluttered homepage

Website loads slowly at times

Powered by Saucify, Black Lotus offers tons of free casino slot games and a growing number of real money slot machines. Launched in 2011, this online casino greets newcomers with one of the industry’s most generous bonuses—up to $7,000. Want to learn more? Keep reading.

Slot Selection: 4.75/5

Most of Black Lotus' game library consists of five-reel slot machines or animated video slots like Pharaoh’s Falls and Big Game. These are some of the best slots here, known for their fascinating aesthetics, cool gameplay features, and scatter symbols that trigger free spins.

You can use the site’s search filters to sort online slots based on jackpots and other categories.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

With the promo code "200BLACK," you can receive a 200% bonus up to $7,000 . You can also claim 30 free spins for the "Big Game" slot machine.

When making your first deposit at Black Lotus, use the bonus code "200BLACK." This will give you a massive 200% bonus up to $7,000. You’ll also get 30 spins on Saucify’s Big Game.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

Black Lotus provides convenient payment options like credit and debit cards, as well as digital currencies for deposits or withdrawals.

The minimum required deposit to play slots is $20, while the minimum cashout amount is $150.

>> Get up to $7,000 bonus + 30 free spins [Black Lotus]

4. Highway Casino – Exclusive Slot Machines With Bonus Features

Highway Casino – Exclusive Slot Machines With Bonus Features

Pros

Over 150 online slot games

Up to $7,000 welcome bonus

Daily cashback promo

Most slots have high RTPs

Exclusive slot machines

Cons

Limited mobile offering

No free spins welcome bonus

Most casinos offer the same variety of online free slots, which can be bland at times. So, if you’re looking for exclusive, top-notch games in the industry, Highway Casino is a must-try.

This online casino was launched only in 2021, but it quickly made its way to the top with its high-quality games and enticing bonus offers.

Slot Selection: 4.65/5

Highway Casino offers around 150 online slots with bonus games in its library, which may appear smaller than what other gambling websites offer.

However, this online casino’s strength comes not in sheer quantity but in the exceptional quality of its slot games. Some of these slots are not only visually captivating but are also exclusively offered on this platform. They also feature exciting progressive jackpots and in-game bonuses.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

New to Highway Casino? Good. A bonus of 250% up to $7,000 is up for grabs for new players like you. The wagering requirement to turn these bonus funds into real money is only 35x.

On top of this, over 30 deposit bonuses await new gamblers at Highway Casino. Here are some of the best welcome deals worthy of mention:

100 free spins (Money Express or Octopus & Pearl Spins). Requires a minimum deposit of $30 and 35x wagering.

Up to 300 free spins (Dreamcatcher or Monkey’s Magic Book) Requires a minimum deposit of $150 and 35x wagering.

Payment Options: 4.65/5

Deposit/withdrawal methods at Highway Casino vary according to the player's country, but here are the most common among different locations. Minimum and maximum deposit/withdrawal requirements also vary.

Card (Visa, Mastercard, Discover, AMEX)

Crypto (Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum)

Neosurf

Interac

The minimum deposit is $30 across the board, except for Neosurf, which allows you to deposit as little as $10.

>> Claim up to $7,000 welcome bonus [Highway Casino]

5. Super Slots – Best Online Slots Bonus Site for Crypto Players

Super Slots – Best Online Slots Bonus Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

Over 500 slot machines

$6,000 welcome bonus + 100 bonus spins

16 crypto payment options available

Same day payouts

400% crypto bonus up to $4,000

Cons:

No free games

Limited weekly payout request

If you love using cryptocurrencies to gamble online, then Super Slots is definitely one of the best crypto casinos you can join today. Plus, its online slots feature cool and vibrant graphics, characters, and animations – courtesy of Betsoft.

Slot Selection: 4.8/5

More than 500 slot machines with bonus games are available at Super Slots. These games are developed by the best software creators in the gambling industry, such as Betsoft, Arrow’s Edge, Rival Gaming, and Nucleus Gaming.

Most games here are 3D slots, so you can expect captivating visuals as you smash that spin button. All games are under different slot categories, so you can quickly access those that are highly popular, high paying, or newest in the library.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

New players are eligible to use Super Slots’ bonus code SS250, which unlocks a 250% bonus up to $1,000 on your initial deposit. After that, you can use the code "SS100" for a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 on your next five deposits.

Super Slots’ generosity doesn’t end there. When you make an initial deposit of at least $100, you’ll get 100 free spins on Trinity Reels.

To withdraw your winnings, there’s a 35x rollover requirement that you need to meet.

Payment Options: 4.6/5

Super Slots provides secure banking options for easy deposits and withdrawals. As we’ve mentioned earlier, this website features a great deal of crypto payment options with varying minimum deposit and maximum withdrawal requirements.

Some cryptocurrencies accepted by this online casino include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, USD Coin, and more.

Super Slots also facilitates payments via credit/debit cards (Mastercard, Visa) and Money Orders.

>> Enjoy up to $6,000 welcome bonuses +100 spins [Super Slots]

Related: Best Crypto Casinos

How We Chose the Best Online Slots Bonus Sites

The Internet is teeming with online casinos to choose from. Yet, not every online casino offers slots with bonus rounds and free spins – and high-quality ones at that.

So, to guarantee that the casino you pick will provide you with the best gaming experience, we’ve considered the following factors when choosing the best online slots sites.

Slot Selection

Top online casinos boast a variety of top-quality slot games with fascinating backdrops, stunning aesthetics, and exciting gameplay. A massive selection of premium and free games will keep you engaged at all times.

To this end, we ensured that all of the online casinos on our list offer timeless classic slot machines, five-reel slots, and modern-styled video slots in their selection.

Bonuses and Promotions

Every online casino offers a welcome bonus that you can use to play online slots with bonus rounds – and we’ve made it our duty to find the most generous offers that will give the biggest bang for your buck.

Each new-player bonus in our list has fair terms and conditions, as well as down-to-earth wagering requirements.

Payment Options

If you get lucky, you’ll want to get your winnings from a bonus game quickly. Therefore, we made sure each of our featured online casino sites offers flexible payment methods, such as:

Credit/debit cards (e.g., MasterCard and Visa)

Cryptocurrencies (e.g., Bitcoin, Ethereum)

Traditional bank transfers

Best Bonuses to Use on Slot Games With Bonus Rounds

These are the most generous bonuses offered by top online casinos for online slot machines:

Slots.lv : 200% welcome bonus up to $3,000 with crypto + 30 free spins (Golden Buffalo)

Ignition : 300% slots and poker welcome bonus up to $3,000

Black Lotus : Up to $7,000 + 30 free spins welcome bonus (code: 200BLACK)

Highway Casino : Up to $7,000 welcome bonus (promo code: RACETRACK)

Super Slots : $6,000 bonus upon the first five deposits + 100 spins (Trinity Reels)

How to Play Online Bonus Slots

Before you dive into the spinning action, follow our quick guide below to easily create an account and get started.

Step 1: Choose an Online Casino

Visit Slots.lv (our top pick) or choose another bonus-buy slots site from our list

Click the "Join" button to get started

Step 2: Create an Account

Enter the required details

Accept the T&Cs

Click "Register"

Complete the information sheet and press "Sign Up."

Step 3: Verify Your Account

Enter the verification code sent to you via SMS

Click "Verify" to authenticate your account

You now have an account ready to access free slot games, but you need to make your first deposit to claim a welcome bonus.

Step 4: Deposit

Press the "Deposit" button on the upper left side of the webpage

Pick your preferred deposit method and enter the required details

Click "Deposit" to finish

Step 5: Enjoy Playing Slots With Bonus Games

Click "Slots" on your dashboard to view all available online slot machines

Select an online slot machine game to play

That’s it!

Popular Types of Online Slot Machines With Bonus Games

Online slot machines with bonus games come in different forms. Unlike land-based casinos, sites on the internet are brimming with slot machines with bonus features that cater to all tastes.

So, before you start playing slots with bonus rounds, check out the most prominent types of online slot games you can expect to find.

Three-Reel Slots

The timeless classic that stood against the test of time.

Three-reel slots provide a retro-styled, vintage gaming experience with simple winning symbols and basic gameplay. This type of slot machine is the ideal choice for gamblers seeking a laid-back casino experience.

Five-Reel Slots

This is the most common type of online slot you can play nowadays. Having more reels and symbols compared to three-reel slots, five-reel slots offer more ways to win real money.

Oh, these slots also provide a great deal of bonus games, bonus rounds, and free spins.

Multi-Payline and Multi-Reel Slots

These slot machines feature multiple pay lines for the formation of winning combinations. This means more chances of winning!

The winning pay lines in these slots may appear in various forms. It could be horizontal, vertical, diagonal, or even zigzag. Note that winning lines may appear simultaneously, resulting in larger winnings or higher chances of nailing a bonus game.

Video Slots

Video slots step up the entertainment with fancy graphics and impressive animation, as well as exciting bonus round games.

Consider video slots as the "arcade" version of the classic slot machines – but with many more features and symbols.

3D Slots

3D slots provide stunning visual effects and vivid animations to create an impression that your online slots’ screen is in 3D. If the visuals of video slots aren’t enough to amuse you, 3D slots are the best option.

Progressive Slots

Nothing is more rewarding than acing progressive slots. In this slot machine, the progressive jackpots keep increasing as more gamblers play it. Once someone wins the jackpot, it will reset to its minimum jackpot amount and start rising again.

Branded Slots

With Branded slots, you can geek out on your favorite movies, literary works, and video games as you spin the reels. This type of online slot features characters, visuals, and music from pop culture.

So those slots that you see with themes related to Indiana Jones, The Avengers, or other entertainment mediums are examples of branded slots.

Tips for Playing Bonus-Buy Online Slots

No matter what anyone says, there’s no foolproof strategy to win online slot machines. After all, it’s a game that’s purely based on luck.

However, there are some tips you can employ to enjoy playing slot machines without draining your wallet and potentially increase your winning chances by a bit:

Play High RTP Slot Bonus Games: The rule of thumb is to play slots with an RTP of at least 95%.

Understand the Rules: Familiarity with the slots’ gameplay rules is crucial to deciding if you will enjoy playing it. Check out the game’s paylines, scatter symbols, wild symbols, bonus games, and bonus rounds.

Try "Slot-hopping" : Don’t stick to a single slot machine. If you have no luck getting the bonus round in one game, don’t hesitate to try other slots from other casinos that also offer a bonus game.

Play Free Slot Machines: If you’re still hesitating to try "real money games," you can always play free slot games. Demo versions are free slot games where players can get familiar with the game rules, symbols, and other features.

Guide to Playing the Best Online Slots With Bonus Rounds

What Is the Best Online Slot Game With Bonus?

The best online slot game with a bonus round is Golden Buffalo at Slots.lv . Featuring an exciting spin adventure in the Wild West, you can win as much as $500,000 during the bonus round.

Can I Play Online Slots With Bonus on Mobile?

Yes, you can play online slots on mobile at all of our listed online casinos . Most slot machines with bonus games developed by reputable game developers are mobile-friendly.

You can access these mobile slots through your phone’s browser or download the online casino’s app (if one is available).

Which Online Bonus Slots Pay Out the Most?

Based on our research, the online slot with bonus features that pays the most is Caesar’s Empire (with 97.5% RTP). However, Golden Buffalo is also a great choice to win real money, as it boasts a $500,000 maximum payout.

Can I Win Real Money Playing Online Bonus Slots?

You can win real money playing online slots with bonus rounds. Just ensure you’re not in the demo or free games version of the slot game. The "real money play" mode is the one where you can actually win money.

Related: Online Casinos Real Money

Comparing the Top 5 Sites to Play Slot Machines With Bonus

We’re now done exploring the best online slots with bonus rounds. But before we wrap up, here’s a quick comparison of the top online casinos for free slots with bonus rounds:

Slots.lv : 400+ slot machines with bonus features await you at Slots.lv. You can play for huge prizes with its Hot-Drop Jackpots, as well as claim a 200% bonus up to $3,000 on your first deposit.

Ignition : Get started at Ignition and explore high-quality slots with bonus games like Caesar’s Empire. New gamblers can claim a 300% match bonus up to $3,000 for poker and slots on their first deposit.

Black Lotus : Test your luck with Black Lotus’ thrilling slot games with bonus rounds such as Big Game. Sign up and grab 30 bonus spins along with a 200% welcome bonus up to $7,000. Test your luck with Black Lotus’ thrilling slot games with bonus rounds such as Big Game. Sign up and grab 30 bonus spins along with a 200% welcome bonus up to $7,000.

RACETRACK " for a 250% bonus up to $7,000. Highway Casino : Over 150 amazing online slots are available at Highway Casino, among which are a few exclusive titles that you won’t find elsewhere. New players can use the code "" for a 250% bonus up to $7,000.

Super Slots : Aside from the bonus round feature offered by its top slot game, "Stacked", Supe Slots also offers a generous welcome bonus up to $6,000 and 100 free spins.

Similar guide: Best online pokies in Australia

Ready to Play Online Bonus Slots?

It’s a fact – online slots with bonus features and exciting free spins rounds are much more exciting to play – and you’ve just learned everything about the very best of them.

We’ve had the most fun playing Golden Buffalo at Slots.lv , and the fact that it has an additional must-drop jackpot attached to it – in addition to its built-in bonus game – makes it all the better.

However, there are plenty of other slots with bonus features in this list, and you shouldn’t limit yourself to just one game.

Just remember to play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: