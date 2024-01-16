American Hartford Gold Review 2024 | Complaints, Fees & More

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Considering Investing in American Hartford Gold Group? Wondering if it's the right choice for your retirement plan? Look no further. Selecting the best company to invest with is crucial, and we've extensively researched all major players.

We have carefully evaluated a few top companies that offer exceptional customer service. By comparing these companies, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your goals and investment needs.

Prepare to journey through the annals of history as we uncover the secrets behind the American Hartford Gold Group's success.

Discover the unique offerings that have positioned them as a beacon of hope for investors looking to protect their wealth. Brace yourself for an extraordinary adventure where gold, wisdom, and prosperity intersect within the realm of the American Hartford Gold Group.

What Is American Hartford Gold?

Based in Los Angeles, American Hartford Gold Group is a leading retailer specializing in precious metals IRA. Their extensive range of investment plans and purchase options includes physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

With a focus on asset protection and capitalizing on market movements, American Hartford Gold Group has established itself as a reliable choice for families seeking to safeguard their wealth. The company's user-friendly website design and competitive pricing make it an attractive option for those interested in investing in precious metals.

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, American Hartford Gold Group has earned praise for its exceptional service, efficient processing times, and dedicated customer support. They prioritize your financial well-being by providing unparalleled safety measures, ensuring your investments are secure even during economic fluctuations.

Rest assured that with American Hartford Gold Group by your side, your transactions' privacy and the convenience of managing your investments are guaranteed. Trust them to navigate any challenges while safeguarding your financial interests every step of the way.

American Hartford Gold Overview

American Hartford Gold, the country's leading provider of physical gold and silver, has delivered more than $1.5 billion worth of precious metals to contented customers. American Hartford Gold is highly regarded in its field, with an A+ rating from the BBB and numerous 5-star ratings on Trustpilot and Google. Noteworthy aspects of American Hartford Gold comprise:

Exceptional customer service grounded in trust, integrity, and complete transparency.

Offers options for physical delivery or storage within retirement accounts like IRAs, 401Ks, or TSPs.

Backed by the Lowest Price Guarantee and devoid of buy-back fees, ensuring both competitive pricing and flexibility.

American Hartford Gold Pros and Cons

Pros:

BBB accredited with an A+ rating, supported by 361 reviews averaging an impressive 4.9/5

Receive a complimentary consultation with a precious metals specialist to steer your investment choices

Ensures competitive pricing, seamless transactions with the Lowest Price Guarantee, and no buy-back fees

Earned exclusive endorsements from influential figures like Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison

Recognized by esteemed news outlets, including Newsmax, RSBN, Epoch Times, and Fox News

Cons:

Contact a representative for coin pricing, as it's unavailable on the website

Self-directed IRAs offer limited choices for platinum or palladium investments

Who Is American Hartford Gold Recommended For?

American Hartford Gold (AHG) is a reputable retailer of precious metals that caters to novice and seasoned investors seeking to safeguard the worth of their retirement funds. AHG's Gold IRA serves as an additional layer of protection for retirement savings, mitigating the risks associated with inflation, economic downturns, and market volatility.

This makes American Hartford Gold an ideal option for investors who are apprehensive about the stability of traditional investment avenues and the desire to diversify their portfolio with valuable metals. The company's commitment to providing exemplary customer service and a wide array of choices also positions it as an excellent selection for individuals who may need more experience in precious metal investments and seek expert guidance throughout the process.

A suitable candidate for American Hartford Gold would be an investor approaching retirement and desires to safeguard their savings against the unpredictable nature of the stock market. This investor may possess some investment experience but seeks the additional assurance of a diversified portfolio containing precious metals.

They’re searching for a reputable company that offers a variety of options and excellent customer service. American Hartford Gold is an ideal choice for this individual, as they provide a Gold IRA specifically designed to shield against market volatility and offer extra security for retirement savings.

American Hartford Gold Costs and Fees

Several expenses and charges must be considered when partnering with American Hartford Gold. These include standard fees for IRAs, storage fees, and additional costs related to this particular investment opportunity. Now, let's look at these various costs and fees.

Shipping fees : This gold dealer offers complimentary insured shipping, an exceptional deal considering the high cost of shipping heavy, precious metals

Storage fees : Annual storage and custody fees are associated with Gold and other precious metal IRAs, varying based on the account value. American Hartford Gold typically imposes fees of $180 or less

IRA fees : Clients purchasing over $50,000 benefit from a one-year waiver of all IRA fees. Various promotions may extend this fee waiver for up to three years

Cash purchases minimum : A minimum investment of $1,500 is required for cash purchases

IRA rollover minimum : IRA rollovers necessitate an account minimum of $10,000

Product prices : For product pricing information, it’s necessary to contact American Hartford Gold. This is a common industry practice among gold and silver dealers, with most not listing prices on their websites

When contemplating investments in precious metals, it’s crucial to assess all fees and costs upfront to avoid unexpected expenses.

American Hartford Gold Storage Options

When clients collaborate with American Hartford Gold to establish gold IRAs, they have various storage choices. To create a precious metals IRA, it’s necessary to store the physical assets securely in a reputable depository.

These firms safeguard and maintain investors' privacy by holding gold, silver, or other precious metals within individual retirement accounts.

American Hartford Gold offers the following storage alternatives:

Brinks Global Services : A highly esteemed company, Brinks Global Services provides both segregated and non-segregated storage options at depository locations nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, and New York, NY.

Delaware Depository : Trusted storage services, including both segregated and non-segregated options, are offered by this depository located in Wilmington, DE.

International Depository Services: This company exclusively offers segregated storage choices and maintains depository locations in New Castle, DE, and Dallas, TX.

In this context, "segregated" denotes storing a client's precious metal assets separately, without blending them with the help of other clients. While allowing commingling can reduce storage costs, some investors prefer to keep their assets separate.

American Hartford Gold Promotions

There are numerous advantages to establishing an American Hartford Gold IRA , including ongoing promotions that provide a range of benefits. You can take advantage of the following offerings:

$10,000 in Free Silver on Qualified Accounts

By making a qualifying purchase with American Hartford Gold, you have the opportunity to receive free silver valued at up to $10,000. Rest assured that the company will conveniently deliver the silver directly to your doorstep.

Free Storage, Maintenance, and Insurance for up to 3 Years

This company, which specializes in gold IRAs, allows waiving fees for IRA rollovers for up to three years. Depending on the size of your gold IRA, you can benefit from a waiver of storage, maintenance, and insurance fees for a duration ranging from one to three years.

Free Shipping on Direct Purchases

If you decide to establish an American Hartford Gold IRA or prefer to have your gold and silver coins delivered directly to your doorstep, rest assured that free insured shipping is included. This company specializing in gold IRAs ensures a hassle-free process of acquiring precious metals, eliminating concerns about unexpected expenses.

Advantages of American Hartford Gold

Clients of American Hartford Gold can enjoy numerous benefits, which include but are not limited to the following:

Excellent Ratings and Reviews

According to the Post and Courier, this gold dealer has garnered numerous positive reviews and ratings online. Multiple American Hartford Gold reviews specifically commend the company for being incredibly helpful. The team at American Hartford Gold goes above and beyond by taking the time to thoroughly explain the buying process to each client, ensuring that they have a clear understanding of their options and facilitating a seamless purchasing experience.

Free Gold IRA Investors Kit

American Hartford Gold has a valuable resource if you're considering putting your money into precious metals or a gold IRA. Their website offers a complimentary guide on silver and gold, which spans 25 pages. This comprehensive guide provides a wealth of information, highlighting the benefits of using a precious metals IRA to safeguard and increase your retirement funds and giving insights into the setup process.

Alongside this invaluable guide, American Hartford Gold also updates investors with regular news on the gold market. Whether you're an experienced investor or just starting, these updates will ensure that you stay informed and make wise investment decisions.

World-Class Customer Service

American Hartford Gold offers top-notch customer service in the industry through various online resources and a dedicated team committed to meeting all client needs. The American Hartford Gold website provides information, including price charts for gold and other precious metals, fact sheets, informative articles, and an extensive FAQ section. You can easily access up-to-date gold and silver prices by visiting the company's homepage.

Clients can rely on the expertise of the American Hartford Gold team to address any questions they may have. According to multiple reviews about American Hartford Gold, their specialists are highly knowledgeable and go above and beyond to ensure a seamless process, whether shipping gold coins to your doorstep or transferring funds into a gold IRA.

Choosing a reputable dealer is crucial when investing in precious metals through a self-directed IRA or purchasing physical gold and silver coins. It’s important to carefully consider the pros and cons of any company you’re considering to secure competitive prices and exceptional service.

Free Shipping and Free Storage for up to 3 Years on IRA Rollovers

Investing in precious metals through an IRA involves several costs beyond just funding the new account. As stated by Sandiegoreader.com, gold dealers impose charges for maintenance, shipping, and storage. However, you can avoid these additional expenses for up to three years with this particular dealer. If you collaborate with them to establish a retirement account backed by silver or gold, the company will exempt you from these IRA fees for at least one year.

Endorsed by Bill O’Reilly

A prominent political commentator, Bill O'Reilly has exclusively endorsed American Hartford Gold. With extensive experience in precious metals investments, O'Reilly has partnered with the company to offer his expertise. In addition to this esteemed endorsement, American Hartford Gold proudly carries blessings from Rick Harrison of the popular TV show "Pawn Stars" and respected politician Rudy Giuliani.

Hassle-Free Buyback Program

American Hartford Gold differentiates itself from other Gold IRA firms by offering a buyback guarantee, which assists clients looking to sell their valuable metals without incurring the extra charges imposed by other companies for liquidating assets. This gold dealer can also handle the shipping process if they can repurchase the metals in your IRA account.

Products and Services Offered by American Hartford Gold

This company specializing in precious metals provides a wide range of services to assist customers in acquiring physical gold and silver, facilitating the establishment of precious metal IRAs, and conducting IRA rollovers.

When working with American Hartford Gold, you can purchase and receive physical metals at no additional cost. Whether your interest lies in collectible gold coins, gold bullion, silver bullion, or other related products, numerous high-quality options are available. The selection offered by the company includes popular gold coins such as the Canadian Gold Maple Leaf, Canadian Gold Buffalo, and American Gold Eagle, as well as gold and silver bars, among others.

In addition, American Hartford Gold can assist you with setting up a precious metals IRA. Physical metals like gold and silver back this type of self-directed IRA. By utilizing such an account structure, you can enjoy the tax advantages of traditional IRAs while diversifying your investment portfolio. Furthermore, it enables you to transfer funds from an existing retirement account without being subject to any penalties or fees.

This reputable dealer in precious metals assists individuals in establishing silver and gold IRAs and transferring retirement funds from other accounts. Additionally, it offers a convenient service for storing physical metals, specifically for retirement accounts.

To meet the requirements set by the IRS, the precious metal assets held within an IRA must satisfy specific criteria. For instance, any gold held in a gold IRA must have a minimum purity of 99.5%.

American Hartford Gold provides an impressive array of IRS-approved precious metals, including highly sought-after coins such as the American Buffalo gold or the Australian Wildlife silver coin.

Disadvantages of American Hartford Gold

Here are some drawbacks to consider when partnering with American Hartford Gold :

No product prices on the website

No platinum or palladium products

No shipping outside of the U.S.

If you're interested in investing in precious metals besides gold and silver, you may find another company more suitable.

One option is the Birch Gold Group, which offers a variety of platinum and palladium products like the Australian Platinum Florin, as well as bars and rounds made of palladium. To explore alternative precious metal dealers further, please refer to the information below.

American Hartford Gold’s Reviews From Real Users - How Legit Is It?

Is American Hartford Gold legitimate? Yes. To thoroughly evaluate American Hartford Gold's credibility and efficacy, we have conducted extensive research on customer reviews available online.

Our analysis of various firsthand accounts shared by real individuals aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the services offered by American Hartford Gold. This will assist you in determining whether or not this company can be trusted and can deliver successful results.

American Hartford Gold has built a strong reputation for itself. In addition to receiving recognition from multiple reputable organizations, most customers have praised AHG for their outstanding customer service and well-informed team members.









Alternatives to American Hartford Gold

Augusta Precious Metals - Best Overall

With over four decades of experience in the field, Augusta Precious Metals stands out as a leading company in the gold IRA industry. They specialize in providing investment options such as silver and gold bullion, ensuring clients can access diverse and profitable assets.

One of Augusta's key strengths is its commitment to transparency, demonstrated by its detailed expense breakdowns and personalized web panels for clients.

Unlike some competitors, Augusta Precious Metals doesn’t charge transaction fees. However, it's important to note that price spreads may be associated with physical metals. Despite these costs, many investors consider Augusta a reliable choice due to its impeccable reputation, generous refund policy, and secure storage facilities.

Although there are limitations regarding metal selection and higher minimum investments required by Augusta Precious Metals compared to other companies in the industry, customers consistently praise them for their exceptional customer service.

Oxford Gold - Best for Educational Resources

Oxford Gold Group stands out as a well-known company that focuses on helping people plan for their retirement through precious metals IRAs. Their services encompass a broad spectrum of options, such as purchasing physical gold, establishing Gold IRAs, and diversifying with silver, gold, platinum, and palladium.

The company places great importance on educating its clients and offers secure storage choices at trusted facilities like Brinks Depository and Delaware Depository.

Although the ownership of Oxford Gold Group remains enigmatic, it strives to serve as a guiding beacon for individuals who aspire to achieve financial prosperity and diversification in their retirement years.

Lear Capital - Best for First-Time Buyers

Lear Capital is a well-known company in the IRAs industry backed by precious metals. They offer coins made from valuable metals to diversify your IRA investment. With dedicated account managers, they provide personalized service and prioritize transparency when it comes to fees.

Lear Capital has garnered praise from its clients, promptly addressing any concerns and consistently maintaining an impressive Trustpilot rating.

Boasting nearly a quarter-century of experience, they aim to make the investment process hassle-free while offering expert guidance to individuals looking to invest in precious metals IRAs.

American Hartford Gold Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Here's a handy FAQ for American Hartford Gold that answers necessary inquiries about this gold IRA company.

What Is the Minimum Investment for American Hartford Gold?

American Hartford Gold doesn’t require a minimum investment when establishing gold and silver IRAs. However, they do have a minimum investment of $10,000 for IRA rollovers.

How Long Does a Gold IRA Account Setup Take?

Establishing a gold IRA through American Hartford Gold can be done in as little as 24 hours, although transferring funds may take longer. The timeframe for the transfer will vary depending on your current IRA custodian, and it could potentially take up to five business days for the transfer to be completed.

How Do I Roll Over Funds From My Current IRA Into a Gold IRA?

There are two options for moving funds from a current retirement account without incurring penalties: a 60-day rollover or a trustee-to-trustee transfer.

60-day rollover: By choosing this approach, you will be issued a check containing the funds from your existing account. You then have a 60-day window to deposit that check into the new IRA. Failing to meet this deadline may result in penalties.

Trustee-to-trustee transfer: Opting for this method involves the provider of your current IRA directly transferring funds to the new provider, such as American Hartford Gold.

This service can assist you in rolling over various accounts, including traditional IRA, Roth IRA, 401(K), Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), or another eligible tax-deferred account.

Does American Hartford Gold Use Insurance When Shipping Precious Metals?

American Hartford Gold provides complimentary shipping on all orders, encompassing free tracking and insurance. If any mishaps during transit may affect your gold products, the company's insurance safeguards you from financial loss. Rest assured, customers are not subject to additional charges for this comprehensive coverage.

Final Thoughts on American Hartford Gold Review

American Hartford Gold is an excellent option for individuals interested in investing in precious metals and setting up a gold IRA. They offer a smooth gold IRA process and have a team of experienced IRA specialists who ensure a hassle-free investment experience.

Contact one of their representatives if you have questions or require additional information. Start your path to securing your financial future by partnering with American Hartford Gold.