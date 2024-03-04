Best Cheap Psychics 2024: Get Accurate & Affordable Insights

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Psychic readings online are currently trending, but since they’re charged by the minute, it can be tricky for most people to avail of the services due to high costs.

But what if you knew where to find the best cheap psychics?

That’s where we come in. We’ve done a deep dive into the best cheap psychic readings online and have a list of deals and cheap psychics that should save you a lot.

So, if you have the time, we have some real cheap psychics for your next session.

Best Cheap Psychics

First Look

If your heart is set on finding the most inexpensive online readings, we can point you toward the most affordable psychics and the best cheap psychic readings online.

Just kick back, and for the next few minutes, we’ll provide you with everything you need to know to get the most accurate free readings, no matter your problem.

Kasamba – Best Cheap Psychics Overall

Pros

50% off your first reading

Best psychic readers for love

Best Match Guarantee

Over 20 years online

Satisfaction Guarantee up to $50

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours

When it comes to sensible, actionable advice on relationships, from finding new love to surviving a breakup, Kasamba offers the best cheap online psychic readings for lovers.

Features

Besides having accurate and affordable psychic readings available, Kasamba offers plenty of free features you can indulge in before and after your reading.

For instance, the huge Articles section has everything from features about psychics to free horoscopes, a tarot guide, and more.

Best Cheap Psychic Readings on Love

Whether you prefer an online chat reading or a cheap psychic phone reading, Kasamba has psychics ready to help you sort out even the most complicated romantic entanglements.

In fact, there are over 280 love experts on Kasamba doing everything from astrology readings to tarot readings and more to help solve all matters of the heart.

Deals and Promotions

The Best Match Guarantee offers 3 free chat minutes with 3 different psychics, plus new customers also get another 3 free minutes and 50% off their first phone psychic reading.

Verdict

When it comes to quality chat and phone readings, Kasamba has a full range of cheap readings to choose from. They also offer all new customers the most free minutes of any online psychic reading site.

2. Purple Garden – Customer Voted Most Accurate Psychic Readings

Pros

Bilingual English/Spanish

Customer voted most accurate readings

$10 Matching credit

1,000+ online psychics

Transcripts for text and voice readings

Cons

Different prices for video, phone, and chat sessions

If you want to know how good Purple Garden really is, just listen to their customers. According to them, this site has the most accurate online readings.

Features

Besides having some of the best budget-friendly psychics, Purple Garden is also amenable to non-English speakers with its easy-to-convert bi-lingual English/Spanish platform.

Add to that full reader profiles and transparent customer reviews, and this is an online website where you know exactly what you’ll be getting.

Best Affordable Psychics for Accurate Readings

If you want to know how good the online psychics are at Purple Garden, just check with their customers via the informative profiles provided for each of their talented psychic advisors.

There, you can see what the customers liked (and didn’t) and what each talented psychic specializes in.

Deals and Promotions

Besides the standard prices for Purple Garden’s affordable psychics starting at $0.99 per minute, new customers also get a $10 matching credit with their first online psychic reading.

Verdict

If you’re looking for the best cheap psychics in terms of price and accuracy, Purple Garden is one of the best psychic reading services. Plus, habla Español with only the click of a button.

3. Keen – Best Cheap Phone Psychics

Pros

Unmatched phone readings

1,700+ Keen psychics

Ultimate Guide to Psychic Readings

Keen Rewards Program

5 minutes for $1

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee doesn’t apply to promotions

With more than 1,700 online psychics available, the best mobile app, and a wide variety of readings, Keen is one of the best online psychic websites for psychic readings by phone.

Features

If you’re new to the world of psychic readings online, Keen’s Readings 101 feature, including the ultimate guide to psychic readings, is a must.

From how to pick the right psychic reader to the most compelling questions to ask to get the best reading, it’s all there to help you learn the ropes and get all the answers you need.

Best Cheap Phone Psychics

With a dependable mobile app that offers all the same features as the website, including callbacks if your favorite online psychic reader is busy, Keen is known for giving great phone readings online.

Deals and Promotions

All new customers get 5 minutes for $1 with their first reading. Plus, your fave Keen psychics can also award you free psychic reading minutes that are good for up to 14 days.

Verdict

With the most psychic readers, a wide variety of psychic readings, and the best cheap psychic readings by phone, Keen is one of the best sites around for those on the go. Plus, 5 minutes for only $1 to get started is also pretty cool.

4. Sanctuary Psychic Readings – Best Cheap Chat Readings

Pros

First 5 minutes for $4.99

#1 for online chat readings

135+ psychic advisors

30 day reading credits

Free daily tarot card and horoscope feature

Cons

Only online psychic chat sessions available

If your business keeps you on the phone all the time, then you can continue getting valuable advice the same convenient way with cheap chat psychic readings at Sanctuary Psychics.

Features

Aside from their online psychic chat readings, everything else on Sanctuary Psychic is free. That’s right. It’s all free on Sanctuary Psychic Readings, from the mobile app to horoscopes and a daily automated tarot pull,

Best Cheap Readings Via Chat

If online chat is second nature to you in your multitasking universe, then chat readings via the master psychic advisors on Sanctuary Psychics is the way to go. Brief, to the point, and extremely accurate.

Deals and Promotions

Each new customer to Sanctuary Psychics will receive 5 minutes for only $4.99 with their first chat reading session.

Verdict

With expert astrology readings, tarot readings, and psychic readings available via convenient and quick online chat, Sanctuary Psychics is one of the top cheap psychic readings sites online.

Plus, with a free-to-download app offering lots of perks, this is a site where the info flows as quickly as your extremely active lifestyle needs it to.

5. AskNow – Best Cheap Tarot Card Readings

Pros

New VIP psychic club

#1 for online tarot readings

Best $1 per minute deals

5 Free Master Minutes

17+ years online

Cons

5-minute Satisfaction Guarantee

For 17+ years, AskNow has been providing great tarot card readings on various subjects at some of the most affordable psychic rates online.

Features

If browsing for online psychic readers stresses you out, then the Psychic Spotlight feature on AskNow is your chill pill. It provides a short list of the site's 12 best online psychic readers so you can get right down to your reading and the important answers you need.

For those who want to work on themselves beyond their reading, The VIP Psychic Club offers self-help tapes, guided meditation videos, and more for one low monthly price.

Best Cheap Tarot Readings

If tarot card readings are your thing, AskNow has 45+ psychics offering cheap tarot readings on various subjects like career, love, family, and more.

Deals and Promotions

AskNow has the largest $1 per minute cheap reading deals online, with 30 and 40-minute packages available.

Plus, when you sign up for either of those cheap psychic reading deals, you’ll also get 5 additional free minutes with a Master psychic reader.

Verdict

When it comes to tarot reading and $1 per minute deals, AskNow is the premier site for hooking up with the best cheap psychics.

6. California Psychics – Best Screened Cheap Psychics

Pros

Online since 1995

Chat and phone psychic readings

Best screened psychic readers

$1 per minute packages

Karma rewards program

Cons

No video option

If you’re looking for reliable psychic readings by phone or chat, all the psychic readers at California Psychics have been thoroughly screened and tested ahead of time. From astrology readings to spiritual guidance, it’s all available and guaranteed at California Psychics.

Features

Besides top psychic readers, the site has an extensive blog featuring articles on everything psychic and spiritual and a detailed psychic dictionary to explain what it all means.

Best Screened Cheap Psychics Online

If you’re looking for an affordable psychic that can also be depended upon to be accurate and insightful, then California Psychics is one of the best cheap psychic reading websites online.

Deals and Promotions

There is a trio of 20-minute packages for new customers starting at $1 per minute and offering up to $170 in overall savings. There’s also a nifty Karma Rewards program for repeat customers that awards discount points based on your number of purchases.

Verdict

If you’re looking for experience, discounts, rewards programs, great cheap online psychics, and more, then California Psychics is one of the best psychic services for both quality and savings.

They’ve been around since 1995, meaning they must have been doing something right. Just read the customer reviews for any of their busy online psychic readers.

7. Psychic Source – Best Cheap Medium Readings

Pros

65+ psychic mediums available

3 minutes free

3 different $1 per minute deals

30 years online

"Find a Psychic" Filter

Cons

Free minutes only for new customers

At 30, Psychic Source is one of the oldest online psychic reading sites offering great psychic mediums and top discounts on chat, phone, and video readings.

Features

The Articles Section on Psychic Source has a wide range of psychic and metaphysical pieces written by experts on subjects such as astrology, tarot, numerology, energy healing, and more.

Psychic Source’s easy-to-use "Find a Psychic" filter also makes it easy to connect with the right psychic for whatever you need to know.

Best Inexpensive Psychic Mediums

If you’ve lost a loved one, perhaps a compassionate medium at Psychic Source can help. Their mediums have an excellent reputation for not only their connective powers but also for saying the right things to help make moving forward after a loss that much easier.

Deals and Promotions

Psychic Source has three different $1 per minute packages to choose from and 3 minutes free with your first online psychic reading.

Verdict

Whether you need a medium to help deal with a loss or another type of psychic reading, from astrology readings to past life readings and more, Psychic Source is the place to go.

With over a generation of experience and great cheap psychic reading deals, Psychic Source is one of the premier psychic reading sites online today.

8. Oranum – Cheap Video Psychic Readings

Pros

$9.99 free credit

Readings start at $0.99 per minute

Free live video chat room

Customers vote for best online psychics

Cons

Confusing "Coins" payment system

Oranum is known in the world of psychic websites for two things: all of their psychic readers are hooked up for video readings and their free online video chat room.

Features

Thinking of themselves as a spiritual community rather than just a site for inexpensive online psychic readings, Oranum is very generous with the wealth of free info they offer customers.

From the psychic and spiritual content many of their online psychics provide for free in their profiles to the Oranum Blog, there’s much to learn on Oranum if you’re curious.

Best Cheap Video Readings

The free live video chat room allows you 1 free chat question with as many different online psychics as you wish, making Oranum all about video readings for everyone 24/7.

Deals and Promotions

Online psychic readings on Oranum start as low as $0.99 per minute, plus all new customers get a free $9.99 credit toward their first online psychic reading.

Verdict

When it comes to cheap psychics and cheap psychic readings, the $9.99 free credit for new customers and the free live chat room combine to make Oranum the Mecca for cheap psychics.

And, of course, they’re the kings of the best live video readings online.

9. Psychic Oz – Best Spiritual Readings by Cheap Psychics

Pros

1 minute free with every phone psychic reading

3 minutes free

$1 per minute discounts

Satisfaction Guarantee for 20 minutes

Go-to for spiritual readings

Cons

Only 1 question per email

Among the online psychic websites we’ve reviewed, Psychic Oz is known for their free psychic reading deals, as well as their insightful and nurturing spiritual sessions.

Features

Although Psychic Oz is one of the best psychic reading sites online, they are nevertheless small, with not quite 100 online psychics on their rolls.

As a result, they’re experts at the personal touch, exemplified by the fact that they always give you 1 free minute with all phone readings .

Best Cheap Spiritual Readings

If you’re concerned about which direction your moral compass is leading you, perhaps getting some spiritual guidance at Psychic Oz can help you get back on track to be the best you can be.

Whether you prefer phone readings or online chat readings, the dedicated online psychics at Psychic Oz are there to help you find your highest vibration.

Deals and Promotions

Besides 3 minutes free with your first online psychic reading, there are a pair of $1 per minute deals for 10 and 15 minutes and, of course, 1 free minute with all phone readings.

Verdict

Even though they’re relatively small compared to other psychic sites we reviewed, Psychic Oz has top psychics, multiple deals for cheap psychic readings online, and a 20+ year reputation.

10. Purple Ocean – Custom Video Readings for $10

Pros

Free phone app

Custom video psychic readings

1-hour delivery service

All readings $10

Live readings also available

Cons

Readings only via phone

With all online psychic readings costing only $10, Purple Ocean is a free app that allows you to browse through hundreds of top online psychics for the premier cheap psychic readings online.

Features

Once you choose your psychic, you’ll be required to submit a written question. After that, you’ll receive a customized video response within 24 hours, or it's free. If you need it faster, you can also request rush service for an extra $5 fee.

Best Cheap Psychics for Customized Responses

While this is only a one-shot deal, you will get a thorough and detailed video response that should tell you everything you need to know. Plus it’s only $10. Now that’s a cheap reading!

Deals and Promotions

You get a custom 3-minute pre-recorded video reading by a top psychic that you can listen to as many times as you want, and it’s only $10.

Verdict

If you’ve ever stressed about picking the right psychic reader, Purple Ocean provides a great way to try out several readers on the cheap until you find the right one. Then, you can book a live reading with your favorite one.

11. Mysticsense – Best LGBTQ+ Cheap Readings

Pros

Multiple contact methods available

750+ online psychics

Best for LGBTQ+ psychic readings

5 minutes free

Satisfaction Guarantee

Cons

Not all advisors do phone, chat, and video

Around since 2020, Mysticsense is a psychic reading service with a mission. Namely, to give the best cheap readings online to the most vulnerable people who need them, like the LGBTQ+ community.

Features

Among their many talented online psychics, Mysticsense has experts at everything from astrology to numerology, tarot, mediumship, and more. They even have an excellent AI Tarot oracle whose automated readings are fun and uncanny.

Best Cheap LGBTQ+ Readings

If you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community and you’re looking for cheap phone psychic readings, chat readings, or video sessions with knowledgeable, sensitive readers, this is it.

Mysticsense is one of the only online psychic reading sites with a dedicated LGBTQ+ category.

Deals and Promotions

When you deposit $15 in a new account, you’ll automatically get 5 minutes free with your first psychic reading online.

Verdict

With over 750 cheap psychics, Mysticsense has a wide variety of readings, multiple communication methods, standard low prices, and 5 minutes free.

Plus, if you’re an LGBTQ+ person, you won’t have to worry about them getting what you’re all about. After all, they’re psychic. Most importantly, though, they’re non-judgmental.

12. Purple Tides – 5 Cheap Psychics for $5

Pros

Highly screened psychics

$5 per reading

5 psychic perspectives at once

Free app for iOS or Android

Cons

Videos are pre-recorded

Rather than offering sessions with only a single psychic reader, Purple Tides provides you with five different psychic perspectives simultaneously for the same low price.

Features

All you need to do is submit a written question, and Purple Tides will forward it to 5 of their best psychics. You’ll then receive all 5 answers within 24 hours or your money back.

No more worrying if you picked the right psychic. That’s because Purple Tides gives you the opinions of 5 great psychics, and you simply pick the answer that makes the most sense.

All Purple Tides Psychics are Cheap Psychics

You get 5 of the best cheap psychics online for the unbelievably low price of only $5. That’s only $1 per reader for highly screened and accomplished psychics.

Deals and Promotions

You get to ask anything you want, which will be answered by 5 top psychics within 24 hours for $5. What else is there to say?

Verdict

Rather than wasting time browsing psychics and getting stressed out, Purple Tides picks the best cheap online psychics for you. All you have to pick is the answer that makes the most sense. And it only costs $5.

Cheap Psychics By Phone Vs Online Chat Reading

If you’re new to using online psychic services and are unsure which reading format would best serve you, let’s compare phone psychic readings and online chat.

Phone psychic readings give you the brevity and convenience of a free-flowing conversation and the ability to record the session for review.

Chat readings are slower due to the need to read and type, though chat does allow you to have a copyable transcript to review afterward.

Both formats are good. It’s simply a matter of whether you prefer to talk or type with your psychic.

Best Cheap Psychics Online: Our Ranking Process

Ranking the best cheap psychic online readings wasn’t easy. Here are some of the factors we considered in choosing our top picks.

Customer Reviews

Who knows better about how good a psychic reader is than the customers who have used them? That’s why we put a high premium on a site providing transparent customer ratings of their psychic services.

Screening Processes

All of the online psychic services we reviewed test their psychics beforehand, so you’ll be guaranteed an accurate and professional reading.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Cheap online psychics aren’t perfect, which is why all the top online psychic reading platforms offer guarantees that will refund you time with another reader if your reading wasn’t all that.

Tools They Specialize In

It’s essential for all the top sites to offer a wide variety of psychic tools and oracles to their customers. That way, you’ll get the best information possible from the best psychic available using the most appropriate tool.

Years of Experience

As with any other service, the most experienced psychic reader is usually the best when it comes to your most important life questions. All the online psychic reading platforms in our survey have been online for several years or more.

Variety of Readings Available

There are as many problems in life as there are people for things to happen to. That’s why the best online psychic websites offer a wide variety of readings on everything from career and love to family, finances, spiritual problems, energy healing, past life readings, and more.

Promotions and Discounts

Since online psychic reading services charge by the minute for readings, customers fear things can quickly get expensive. That’s why we looked for psychic reading services that offered not only cheap online psychics but deals for free psychic readings and free minutes as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked by customers who want to find cheap psychics online and free reading deals whenever possible.

Are Cheap Psychic Readings as Good as Expensive Ones?

Yes, many cheap psychic readings are just as good as expensive ones. That’s because many online psychic reading services offer cheap and free psychic readings by their top advisors to attract new customers.

Where Can I Get an Accurate Free or Cheap Psychic Reading Online?

Two great sites that offer affordable psychic readings are Kasamba and Purple Garden .

Kasamba is known for giving the most free minutes of any online site, while Purple Garden’s prices start at only $0.99 per minute, with all new customers also getting a $10 matching credit.

Do Free Psychic Reading Services Online Really Exist?

Yes, there are sites where it is possible to get free online psychic readings. One such site is Kasamba , where you get 3 free chat minutes with 3 different psychics, an additional 3 free minutes, and 50% off with your first full psychic session.

How Do I Know if a Spiritual Reader Is Legit?

The best way to find out if a spiritual reader is legit is to check their online profile and ensure that spiritual sessions are listed as one of their specialties.

The next thing to do is check the reviews customers have left regarding that psychic's spiritual advice and ensure that the site you’re visiting screens all their readers.

When Should You Get a Cheap Psychic Phone Reading?

The best time to get a cheap phone reading is when it feels right.

This is important because feeling like it’s the right thing to do will make it much easier for a psychic to read your energy and tap into what you need to know.

How Often Should I Get a Psychic Reading?

There are no hard and fast rules for how often you should get an online reading.

Getting readings too often can indicate that you’re not trusting what your psychic is telling you. Frequent readings can also indicate that you don’t feel you can successfully do what your psychic has suggested.

It is best to get a psychic reading only when you are facing a legitimate problem, and you have already tried everything you can think of. A psychic reading is only supposed to aid in finding an answer to your dilemma, not the actual solution to your difficulty.

Can You Get a $1 Psychic Reading?

Yes, it is possible to get a $1 psychic reading online. For instance, Keen offers 5-minute online psychic readings by phone for only $1.

Should I Take a Psychic’s Words Seriously?

Whether or not you should take a psychic’s words seriously depends on a few factors.

The most important one is your intuition. That means before you can fully trust a psychic, you must first trust yourself.

You should only follow a psychic’s advice if it feels like the right thing to do. Psychics are great at coming up with suggestions you may never think of in a million years, but if what they’re telling you doesn’t feel right, you should rely on your intuition instead.

Why Do Online Psychics Offer Cheap Readings?

The best online psychic reading services offer affordable psychic readings and even free psychic readings as a way to encourage new customers to try them out.

Some sites even provide ongoing rewards programs to ensure their readings are always affordable so customers will keep coming back.

Final Word on Affordable Psychic Readings

A popular myth is that psychic readings online can be overly expensive because they charge by the minute.

Hopefully, we’ve dispelled that myth with this current review of the best cheap psychic sites.

Whether you’re looking for cheap phone psychic readings, chat readings, or live video sessions, sites like Kasamba and Purple Garden have the best psychics for the lowest prices.

So, if you’re ready for astute advice and guidance on mastering whatever is getting you down, we suggest googling any of the sites we’ve mentioned.

You and your budget will be glad you did.