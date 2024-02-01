Expand / Collapse search

49ers California license plate could be created

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco 49ers
There is a push to get the California DMV to allow for the creation of a special San Francisco 49ers license plate.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The 49ers are close to becoming the first professional sports team in California to have a printed license plate with the team's logo. 

But if they don't get enough orders, the DMV won't print them.

The 49ers have less than five months to get 4,800 more orders.

The team first announced the license plates last year in partnership with the California Natural Resources Agency.

The plates start at $50. 

And 75% of the proceeds go to support state parks.  

For more information on how to get the license plate, click here. 