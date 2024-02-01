49ers California license plate could be created

The 49ers are close to becoming the first professional sports team in California to have a printed license plate with the team's logo.

But if they don't get enough orders, the DMV won't print them.

The 49ers have less than five months to get 4,800 more orders.

The team first announced the license plates last year in partnership with the California Natural Resources Agency.

The plates start at $50.

And 75% of the proceeds go to support state parks.

For more information on how to get the license plate, click here.