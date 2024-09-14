49ers reportedly place Christian McCaffrey on IR

article

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN.

McCaffrey missed the team's week one match up against the New York Jets and will miss their game tomorrow at Minnesota.

Players on IR are required to sit out at least four games.

McCaffrey will miss games against the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

The soonest McCaffrey could take the field would be on October 10, when the 49ers play the Seahawks in Seattle.

McCaffrey is still dealing with calf tightness and achillis tendonitis that kept him sidelined throughout the pre-season.

On Wednesday before practice, McCaffrey told KTVU and other reporters he intended on playing in Minnesota.

"My mentality is I'm playing this week, that's where I'm at, that's how I am every week," McCaffrey said on Wednesday. "I think as soon as a player says maybe I'll play, maybe I won't, that's not a good mentality to go into a week with."

However, on Friday, the 49ers announced McCaffrey would not play in Minnesota, head coach Kyle Shanahan said they would discuss placing McCaffrey on IR.

"It's something we're considering now," Shanahan said. "Yesterday [Thursday] was his most pain, it's something we're going to be discussing in the next 24 hours."

Running back Jordan Mason is expected to start in McCaffrey's absence.

Mason had a monster performance in his first career start on Monday night against the New York Jets, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

The story is developing. KTVU will update it as new information is made available.