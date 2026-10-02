49ers owner Jed York suspended 6 games, fined $500K after prostitution sting arrest

The Brief San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York has been suspended for six games and fined $500,000 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The discipline follows York’s arrest during a prostitution sting operation in Ohio. York accepted the NFL’s decision and apologized, saying he takes full responsibility for his actions.



San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York has been suspended for six games and fined $500,000 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following his arrest during a prostitution sting operation in Ohio, the league announced Friday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the news.

York released a statement saying he accepted the NFL’s decision and apologized.

"To my family, to the players, coaches, and employees of the San Francisco 49ers, to our fans and partners, I am deeply sorry," York said. "This was an inexcusable mistake and I take full responsibility. What I did does not reflect my values or the man I strive to be for my family."

York said his actions did not reflect his values or the example he hopes to set for his sons.

"Leading the 49ers is a privilege, and one I don’t take lightly," he said. "Your trust will have to be earned back over time, and I look forward to that work ahead."

York has stayed away from the team’s first three regular-season games. Those missed games will count toward his suspension, and he can return Oct. 20.

Ohio arrest and charges

The backstory:

York was arrested at a mobile home park by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force after police said he attempted to pay $160 for sex with a woman he believed was a prostitute.

York was booked into jail and released after posting $5,000 bail. He was initially charged with engaging in prostitution, but prosecutors later amended the charge to disorderly conduct.

York pleaded no contest to that charge and to possessing criminal tools for using his phone to respond to an undercover online prostitution advertisement.

Featured article

Sentence and fine

What's next:

York was sentenced to one day in jail for both offenses, to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served when he entered his pleas.

He also was fined $1,150 and completed an online course. Police seized the $160, which was later given to the human trafficking task force as part of the plea agreement.