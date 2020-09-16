49ers put Richard Sherman on injured reserve list

article

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another injury blow, when they had to put pro bowl cornerback Richard Sherman on the injured reserve list.

NFL Network reported that it was an old calf strain that flared up again, but Sherman is expected to quickly return.

The new NFL IR rules mandate that Sherman must sit out at least three games.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan not previously mentioned the injury, either in the news conference immediately following Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals or on Monday.

The 32-year-old Sherman starred at Stanford University, before becoming one of the NFL's top cornerbacks with the Seattle Seahawks.

He signed a 3-year deal with the 49ers, beginning with the 2018 season.

Sherman had recently revealed that he is talking with the 49ers about an extension.

The 49ers already have wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the injury reserve list, as he recovers from a fracture in his left foot.

In Sunday's game, star tight end George Kittle hyperextended his left knee, but still played almost every down.

Shanahan said he would wait until Wednesday, to see how Kittle felt and whether if he could play this coming Sunday, on the road against the New York Jets.

With Sherman sidelined, the 49ers will likely start Ahkello Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley at cornerbacks.

Jason Verrett was still dealing with an hamstring issue, while on Monday, the 49ers worked out four cornerbacks, Tino Ellis (Maryland), Marquis Bridges (North Dakota State), Christian Angulo (Hampton), and Brian Allen (Utah).

