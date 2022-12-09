49ers rookie Brock Purdy ready to face the 'GOAT' Tom Brady

article

It's "Mr. Irrelevant" versus the "GOAT."

This weekend the San Francisco 49ers 22-year-old quarterback, Brock Purdy, will take on Tom Brady – one of the greatest quarterbacks in history.

The 49ers on Friday made final preparations for Sunday’s game, which will be Purdy's first ever NFL start and the 329th for Tom Brady.

Purdy donned his No. 13 jersey as he worked out with members of the 49ers first line offense on Friday at the 49ers practice facility.

Purdy says he has just been taking it one day at a time trying to keep it simple and focusing on how he can get the ball to the team’s key playmakers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan says he feels Purdy is ready.

"Yeah it has been real good," said head coach Shanahan.

Purdy was picked last in the NFL draft this year where he earned the title of "Mr. Irrelevant," as all last draft picks do. He is one of only seven quarterbacks to be drafted in the last position and, after last weekend’s game, became the first of the seven to ever throw a touchdown pass in a game.

This Sunday he will be the first of the last-pick quarterbacks to ever start in an NFL game.

Earlier in the week Purdy said this opportunity is not lost on him and the team has been incredibly supportive.

"I think the biggest thing is seeing the older guys – the veterans – just come up to me and tell me like, ‘Hey, we got you.’ Even the guys on defense they are like, ‘Do your thing on offense we are going to hold it down and do our part,’" Purday said.

Tom Brady grew up in San Mateo watching Joe Montana and the 49ers play at Candlestick Park. This will only be the second time in his career that Brady will meet the Niners at home. The last time was 2016.

Brady says he has always been a 49ers fan until the draft some 23 years ago.

"I was lucky to grow up the Bay Area at that time. It was just a great time. There were so many great players. I love the 49ers. I loved them through college and when they skipped over me six times I started to hating the 49ers that's just the way it went down," Brady said at a news conference earlier this week.

At Levi’s Stadium fans said they are ready for Sunday, and are rallying behind Brock Purdy.

"He played pretty good last week so I am pretty excited. I think he can really get things going," said fan Riley Heaps.

Ray Venzego, who came all the way from Washington, D.C., to see the game is similarly impressed.

"He looked ‘Purdy.’ He looked pretty good the other day. Jimmy G is down, lance is down, so we got our faith in him – he looks pretty good!" Venzego said.

Purdy said he is thrilled to be sharing the same field with Tom Brady, but he does humbly point out that he will be playing against the Buccaneer’s defense – and not Brady himself.

Sunday’s game will air on KTVU with kickoff set for 1:25pm.