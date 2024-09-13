49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to sit out against Vikings, could be placed on IR

article

San Francisco 49ers running back Christaian McCaffrey will not play in the team's week two match up against the Minnesota Vikings.

The team is now also considering placing McCaffrey on IR, something head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday he hadn't given any thought to.

"It's something were considering now," Shanahan said. "Yesterday [Thursday] was his most pain, it's something we're going to be discussing in the next 24 hours."

McCaffrey is still dealing with a calf and achillis injury that kept him sidelined throughout the entire pre-season.

On Wednesday, McCaffrey told reporters he intended on playing in Minnesota.

"My mentality is I'm playing this week, that's where I'm at, that's how I am every week," McCaffrey said on Wednesday. "I think as soon as a player says maybe I'll play, maybe I won't that not a good mentality to go into a week with,

He was listed as limited, before the team changed his status to out on Friday.

Running back Jordan Mason is expected to make his second consecutive start.

Mason had a monster performance against the New York Jets in week one, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.