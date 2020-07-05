Athletics’ first full-squad workout pushed back

article

The Oakland Athletics’ first full-squad workout was pushed back from Sunday following the July 4 holiday given the club hadn’t received results from position player intake testing done Friday, according to general manager David Forst.

“We all know that being flexible and adjusting to the unknowns is going to be part of everything we do this season,” Forst said.

Manager Bob Melvin is eager to get everybody on the field together at the Coliseum while understanding he must be flexible during this fluid time.

'“It feels like we’re five days behind with position players,” said Melvin, who has slated the first live batting practice during a longer workout Tuesday.