Bay Area native, Jake Haener takes part in SF 49ers local Pro Day

Jake Haner, former Fresno State quarterback and Danville native took part in the San Francisco 49ers local Pro Day on Tuesday.

Haener was one of three quarterbacks, and 36 total players invited to have their talents evaluated by the Niners coaches and front office executives.

Local Pro Days give NFL teams an in-person opportunity to work out prospects who are residents of surrounding areas.

In his senior year at Fresno State, Haener threw for nearly 2,900 yards, 20 touchdowns and had a 72% completion percentage.

He was named the Senior Bowl MVP in February.

Most mock drafts predict Haener will be taken in the third or fourth round.

Haener is the son of longtime KTVU anchor, Julie Haener.