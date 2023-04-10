NBA Playoffs: round 1 tickets for Warriors v. Kings will cost you more in Sacramento than SF

article

The NBA playoffs are nearly here, and the Sacramento Kings are set to take on the Golden State Warriors in the first round, a battle for Northern California of sorts.

It marks the Kings' first playoff appearance in 16 years, and the ticket prices are evident of the playoff drought.

Tickets for round one games in Sacramento are much higher than prices of tickets for games that will be played at Chase Center in San Francisco, according to Seat Geek.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Monday, the cheapest seat at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is $425.

RELATED:

The cheapest tickets for the first game in San Francisco are $336.

Game one between the Warriors and the Kings is on April 15.