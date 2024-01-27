Billboards telling Oakland A's to move to Utah popping up

article

Several billboards lobbying for the Oakland A's to come to Utah are appearing on the streets of Salt Lake City.

The billboards have messages like "Utah wants the A's" with the team's logo. There are seven billboards with similar messages around the city.

This comes after it was reported A's officials traveled to Utah to discuss temporarily relocating there after the lease with the Oakland Coliseum ends this year and before the Las Vegas stadium is finished.

