Brock Purdy signs $265 million extension, celebrates with grocery store cake

Brock Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, and he celebrated in a way only Purdy would, with a simple chocolate cake.

In a post on X, his mom, Carrie Purdy, shared a picture of the Purdy family gathered around the cake.

Purdy told KTVU his mother called ahead of time to pick it up.

"It was just a simple cake my mom got at the grocery store," Purdy said.

"She called ahead of time and picked it up. I just like chocolate cake; it was special to me."

Purdy was the last over-pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He didn't start for his high school team in Arizona and wasn't sure he would earn a spot on a Division 1 college roster.

"I was going to walk on or go to a junior college," Purdy said. "In those moments, it's like I don't know if football is for me."

Today, it's safe to say football is for Purdy. He said his career is a testament to patience, being present, and having a solid support system.

"A lot of people nowadays want to get to their dream job or goal, and they're not willing to take it step-by-step and learn from people," Purdy said. "It's not overnight."

Purdy credited his father for teaching him those skills.

"He always worked his butt of providing for my family," Purdy said. "He was selling hot tubs and delivering them. He had long days and nights, but we’d be so excited when he got home."

Purdy celebrated his extension with his father and the rest of his family, but there is one large purchase he may make with his new deal.

"I was telling my wife, she was annoyed with me, but I'll say it, I'd like to get a bass boat one day," Purdy said. "That'll be my first big purchase."