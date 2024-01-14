Brock Purdy's younger brother commits to play football at San Jose State

Chubba Purdy, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, has committed to play football at San Jose State University.

Purdy announced X, formerly Twitter, Sunday afternoon.

Purdy played the last two seasons at Nebraska. Before that, he spent two years at Florida State.

Purdy has thrown 163 college passes.

CEFCU Stadium, where San Jose State plays its home games, is just 11 miles from Levi's stadium where the 49ers play their games.