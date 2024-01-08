article

Draymond Green said he was recently on the verge of retiring from basketball, but was talked out of it by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, according to a report.

Green, the Golden State Warriors' talented, yet volatile forward, thought about quitting after the league indefinitely suspended him for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game last month. But, he credits Silver with discouraging him from hanging it up, according to ESPN.

""I told him, 'Adam this is too much for me. ... This is too much. It's all becoming too much for me -- and I'm going to retire.' And Adam said, 'You're making a very rash decision and I won't let you do that," Green said in a new episode of his podcast "The Draymond Green Show."

Green went on to say that he had a long and "very helpful" conversation with Silver. He said he was "thankful" that the commissioner is "more about helping you than hurting you."

Green was reinstated by the NBA on Jan. 6. He's missed 14 games and is expected to start playing again in about a week.