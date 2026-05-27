Giants GM Zack Minasian Blunt on Slump: 'That's Not Okay'

The Brief Standard Falling Short: Giants General Manager Zack Minasian addressed the team's slow start, stating that "championship-caliber baseball" is the expectation and the current performance is unacceptable. Production vs. Chemistry: Despite high-profile additions the front office is navigating a difficult balance between maintaining clubhouse culture and addressing a lack of offensive production. Schmitt’s Emergence: In a season with few highlights, infielder Casey Schmitt has emerged as a leader in home runs, getting praise for his response to offseason roster competition.



One-third of the way through the Major League Baseball season, the San Francisco Giants are falling well short of their expectations, prompting general manager Zack Minasian to demand a higher standard of play from the underachieving roster.

Despite the additions superstars Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, and Willy Adames, the Giants have struggled with consistency, poor plate discipline, and the lack of a reliable closer.

The slow start has left the front office searching for answers, though Minasian insists blame cannot be pinned on a single entity.

"We expect to play championship-caliber baseball, and we're not there right now, and that's not okay," Minasian said.

Assessing the Front-Office Balance

What they're saying:

The Giants' offensive droughts have raised questions about the front office’s roster-building philosophy. President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey has consistently emphasized prioritizing clubhouse culture and strong team chemistry. However, with the team past the 50-game mark and struggling to score runs, the pressure to favor raw production over intangibles is mounting.

"As a front office, you try not to get overly emotional over a certain stretch of games, but you have to be honest with yourself about what's going on," Minasian said. "You hope the team chemistry and the team makeup is players who are going to fight and battle."

The general manager added that he believes the current locker room possesses the right mentality to adjust and overcome the early-season slump. He noted that the front office is actively looking across every facet of the roster—from utilizing team speed for stolen bases to demanding pitchers get ahead in counts—to spark a turnaround.

Bright Spots Amid the Slump

Big picture view:

While the first two months of the season have offered few highlights, the emergence of infielder Casey Schmitt has provided a major spark. Schmitt currently leads the Giants in home runs, seizing an opportunity that many assumed vanished when the club signed veteran Luis Arráez in the offseason.

"It’s been great to see Casey respond to challenges," Minasian said. "I think there was a lot made of us trying to trade for a second baseman in the offseason... any player could've said, 'That was my opportunity and now it's gone.' Casey took it as a challenge. I think we're seeing that on the field each and every day."

A Message to the Fans

Local perspective:

With the team trending in the wrong direction, fan frustration in the Bay Area has become palpable. Minasian did not shy away from the criticism, validating the fan base's high expectations.

"They deserve a winning team. I completely understand their frustration," Minasian said. "I think there is a lot of people in that clubhouse that are frustrated."

Minasian promised that neither the dugout nor the executive suite would grow complacent, vowing that the coaching staff and front office will exhaust all avenues to find solutions.

"I want us to have a high standard," Minasian said. "We're going to keep pushing to try to meet that."