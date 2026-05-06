Golden State Valkyries prioritize continuity as season two approaches

The Brief Season Opener: The Golden State Valkyries begin their second WNBA season with a home opener this Sunday. Roster Stability: In a league where roster turnover is common, the Valkyries have retained their core veteran trio of Tiffany Hayes, Veronica Burton, and Kayla Thornton. Championship Ambitions: Owner Joe Lacob has set a goal to win a title within five years; players and coaches believe their existing chemistry will accelerate that timeline.



As the Golden State Valkyries prepare for their sophomore season, the franchise is betting on a rare commodity in professional sports: consistency.

While the team is set to finalize its roster Thursday, the front office has ensured the team’s foundation remains intact. For a second-year expansion franchise, the decision to keep the core together is a calculated move to bypass the typical "growing pains" of a new roster.

The Strength of the Core

The Valkyries’ strategy centers on a veteran trio consisting of Veronica Burton, Kayla Thornton, and Tiffany Hayes. In an interview at the team’s training facility Wednesday, Hayes emphasized that the players wanted to stay together during the offseason.

"We definitely have an important core, and we are glad to have each other back because we do know each other's tendencies," Hayes said. "Even this offseason, we were like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so excited you're back.' We know the importance of the core on a team."

Accelerating the Championship Timeline

Owner Joe Lacob has not been shy about his expectations, publicly setting a goal for the Valkyries to secure a WNBA championship within their first five years of existence.

Hayes, a 14-year league veteran who has played for four different franchises, believes that maintaining the same roster "shorts the timeline" to reaching that elite status. She noted that the group "gelled" faster than almost any team she has been a part of in her career.

"All of us know we are all here for each other. There are no egos, and you don't have that across the board on a lot of teams," Hayes said. "It’s a good feeling to know that everybody is for you."

A Culture of Connectivity

Head Coach Natalie Nakase credits the players for the organic camaraderie that has defined the locker room since day one. For Nakase, the "click" the players feel off the court is a tactical advantage on it.

"Connectivity is something I learned through my playing career," Nakase said. "The best teams are always the ones that literally love each other, literally have each other's back."

The Valkyries will put that chemistry to the test this Sunday when they tip off their home opener.