How to watch the Daytona 500

NASCAR fans, get ready: the Daytona 500 is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Drivers will soon hit the track at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in hopes of winning the 500-mile race.

Here's what you need to know about this year’s competition:

What time is the Daytona 500?

Viewers can tune in Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX to catch the action.

RELATED: These movies about racing will get you revved up for the Daytona 500

Advertisement

Those with a participating TV provider can also watch the race online and on smart devices using the FOX Sports app.

How many laps are there?

"The Great American Race" consists of 200 laps of the 2.5-mile-long track.

Who is the pole-sitter?

This year Alex Bowman was the fastest qualifier and is scheduled to start on pole position, but engine trouble suffered during The Duels qualifying races may require him to replace the motor, which wouild force him to the back of the field.

Who is the grand marshal?

Music superstar Pitbull will be the grand marshall for the race. The rapper and entrepreneur recently became a co-owner of the Trackhouse Racing team, whose driver Daniel Suarez qualified in 15th for the race.

President Trump held the honor in 2019, and was preceded by Florida Gov. Charlie Crist in 2019 and Dale Earnhardt Jr. the year before him.

WWE wrestler "The Mandalorian" actress Sasha Banks will wave the green flag as the honorary starter for the race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.