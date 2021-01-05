Kevin Durant to quarantine, miss 4 games after possible COVID exposure

Former Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant will miss at least four games after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league's contact tracing program confirmed he had been exposed to the virus, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Durant already had COVID-19 last year and is in the middle of his comeback season after missing all of last season with an Achilles injury.

He left the Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

As long as Durant continues to test negative, he can return on January 12 for a game against the Nuggets.

