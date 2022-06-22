Make your picks, watch on FOX and win on Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

article

Anyone who has ever owned a dog can tell a story. That time where the endless tail wagging greeted us at the door at the end of a long day. The cozying up on the couch just to make them feel safe and you to feel loved. The begging for treats and the wacky runs around the house for no good reasons. There’s a reason why we are fascinated by dogs – their grace and beauty, their silliness at times and their unconditional love always.

Once a year, we get to watch the ultimate showcase for our four-legged friends. And for the second straight year, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has moved to the palatial grounds of Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, NY for the biggest dog show in the world.

All this week on the FOX Sports family of networks, the 146th edition of the Westminster will dominate the biggest city in the world. Over 3,000 champion dogs arrived in New York this week with the goal of being Best In Show on Wednesday night.

FOX Bet Super 6 allows you to participate in the action of Westminster as well. Just answer the six questions on the FOX Bet Super 6 app before Wednesday night to win a chance at the $1,000 grand prize. It’s free to play and a lot of fun. Just download the FOX Bet Super 6 app to play. We’ll break down the contest a little later. Here’s the main important information to know before making your picks.

Structure of the Show

All this past weekend, contestants have been judged on different elements. The main field, however, is judged by breed competitions that took place on Monday and will continue today and tomorrow (Wednesday).

Monday was for the Hound and Herding groups, which included cattle dogs, shepherds, whippets and alike. Today is for the Toy, Non-Sporting and Terrier groups- which have some spaniels, poodles, bulldogs and chihuahuas. Tomorrow is for sporting and working dogs, like the Doberman Pinschers, Golden Retrievers. There are 558 sporting entries, 442 hound, 483 working, 362 terriers, 405 toy, 321 non-sporting and 457 herding dogs in the field, representing 49 states and nine countries. (The only state that is not represented is North Dakota.)

The winners in each group based on judging on how close the dog comes to fitting the ideal for that breed will then meet at the end of Wednesday night’s session with the winner being named "Best In Show" – the grandest prize of all dog shows.

FOX Bet Super 6

With FOX Bet Super 6, you can play along by answer questions that end up relating to the different groups. For example, the first question would be which breed will win the Hound Group? The potential answers are English Foxhound, Redbone Coonhound, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Borzoi, Afghan Hound or Other. The key is to answer the correct breed in the group that is selected. The last question deals with which group will win best in show.

It’s simple, fun and a free way to enjoy the Westminster with your best friend. Download the App and play – you could win $1000!

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.