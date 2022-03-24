March Madness returns to San Francisco for 1st time in 83 years

article

The NCAA men's basketball tournament will hold games in the Chase Center Thursday and Saturday.

It's the first time that college hoops tournament has been in San Francisco since 1939.

Thursday's games in the Sweet Sixteen round kick off with top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs squaring off against the fourth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks.

That will be followed by a matchup between the second-seeded Duke Blue Devils and third-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The winners of these games will face each other in the Elite Eight.

Hotels, restaurants and bars around the city say the tournament has been a slam dunk for business.

Tickets are sold out at the Chase Center, but fans can watch the action on screens set up outside the arena.