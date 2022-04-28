NFL Draft 2022: Everything you need to know about players, team picks, schedule

article

After weeks of mock drafts from analysts and fan speculation over who will be selected first, the 2022 NFL Draft is finally here.

College football’s biggest stars will gather in Las Vegas, Nevada for one of the NFL’s popular events Thursday night.

There won’t be a shortage of drama and intrigue as 32 NFL teams look for a coveted top prospect they hope can take their franchise to the next level.

Top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

Aidan Hutchinson, edge rusher, Michigan

Ikem Ekwonu, tackle, North Carolina State

Travon Walker, edge rusher, Georgia Bulldogs

Malik Willis, quarterback, Liberty

Kenny Pickett, quarterback, Pittsburgh

Garrett Wilson, wide receiver, Ohio State

Chris Olave, wide receiver, Ohio State

Jameson Williams, wide receiver, Alabama

Drake London, wide receiver, USC

Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge rusher, Oregon

Evan Neal, tackle, Alabama

Charles Cross, tackle, Mississippi State

Derek Stingley Jr., cornerback, LSU

Trevor Penning, tackle, Northern Iowa

Jordan Davis, defensive tackle, Georgia

Treylon Burks, wide receiver, Arkansas

Where teams are picking in the 2022 NFL Draft

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) Atlanta Falcons Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts via Philadelphia Eagles) Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles) Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers via Miami Dolphins) Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

When and where you can watch the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 1

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, NFL Network)

Rounds 2-3:

Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, NFL Network)

Rounds 4-7:

Saturday at noon ET (ESPN with ABC simulcast, NFL Network)

NFL legends and active players announcing 2022 draft selections

The NFL will continue their tradition of having NFL legends and current star players announce draft selections during the three-day event in Vegas this weekend.

NFL legends including Emmitt Smith (Dallas Cowboys), Barry Sanders (Detroit Lions), Tony Gonzalez (Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons), and Aeneas Williams (Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Rams) are among the greats announcing draft selections for their former teams. To see the full list, click here.