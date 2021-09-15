NFL Week 2: Win $1 million for free with FOX Super 6

article

Good news, everyone! FOX Super 6 is back for NFL Week 2 with yet another chance for you to win a whopping $1,000,000 of Terry Bradshaw's money – absolutely for free.

All you have to do is download the FOX Super 6 app (or open it up if you already have it installed!), click through to the NFL Sunday Challenge, and pick who will win and by how many points in six of the top games on the Week 2 schedule. It's really that easy (and free).

And to help you get to the pay window, here are my thoughts and picks for all six games, including some insight on how you might want to approach each game against the spread at FOX Bet .

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

This line should go up, as the Rams are without question the better team. After all, LA is power-rated higher than the Seahawks, and Seattle was -3 this past week in Indy. We don’t yet know the status of top Indy corner Xavier Rhodes or receiver TY Hilton, but given the Rams covered for gamblers and the Colts did not as a home dog, who is going to back Carson Wentz here? As such, the line will go up.

Seattle looked like a track team running circles in the secondary around the Colts, who boasted a Top 10 defense last year that was really built upon a foundation of weak opponents. The Rams possess an equally speedy fleet of receivers. The best chance for the Colts is to grind it out behind a run game that never had a chance last week because the Seahawks scored TDs on three of its first four possessions.

The Rams did let David Montgomery rush for 108 yards on just 16 carries. If Jonathan Taylor can control the clock and keep the Rams offense off the field, the Colts will have a shot. PICK: Rams to win by 7-9 points

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

One of the biggest takeaways from Week 1 was to not underestimate Sean Payton. Down a slew of defensive starters, a retired Hall of Fame QB, and their best WR, the Saints humiliated the Packers 38-3.

Payton cooked up a safe, ground-based game plan, and didn’t allow Jameis Winston to beat himself (148 yards, 5 TDs). The Saints ran 62 plays; only one of them traveled more than 20 yards. Payton is now 9-2 without Brees and with Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill, or Winston.

One thing to remember – Winston delivered in a no-pressure spot of being an underdog when little was expected. Now, he’s the favorite, and going to be championed in the media all week as returning to glory. Let’s see if it goes to his head.

Carolina, which dominated in the trenches against the Jets (6 sacks, 6 TFL, 10 QB hits), won’t be pushed around as easily as the Packers. Their front seven is a sneaky underrated group having added Haason Reddick in free agency opposite Brian Burns. Sean Payton has won four straight against Matt Rhule, and eight of nine against the Panthers overall. PICK: Saints to win by 1-2 points

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Two teams coming off convincing wins on the road, although many erroneously think the 49ers "nearly lost" to the Lions when in reality they were up 41-17 with 5 minutes left. San Francisco averaged a whopping 8.0 yards per play in Week 1, second only to Cleveland (8.2).

Don’t be scared off the 49ers being on the road in back-to-back weeks. This has happened in September two years in a row, and the 49ers are 4-0 straight-up and 4-0 against the spread. They didn’t travel home after the win Sunday; they headed to West Virginia to stay on the East Coast. And the 49ers should be ready for scrambling Jalen Hurts – they face Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray twice a season. They will feel the losses of RB Raheem Mostert (out eight weeks) and CB Jason Verrett (out for the season), though.

The Eagles won in the trenches easily against the Falcons, something they won’t be able to do against the 49ers. However, the 49ers showed they were susceptible to passes to TEs/RBs, as the Lions got 28 receptions from players at those positions. The Eagles have better players at both positions and should be able to score with the 49ers if Hurts can play mistake-free football. PICK: 49ers to win by 7-9 points

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ CHICAGO BEARS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

The Rams moved the ball through the air with ease against a depleted Bears secondary, and there’s no reason the Bengals with Joe Burrow shouldn’t do the same. Whether or not Cincinnati can protect him is another story; the Vikings sacked Burrow five times in the opener.

The Bengals run defense was one of the surprises of opening weekend, as Dalvin Cook was held to 61 yards on 20 carries and didn’t have one explosive run. The pass defense was less impressive, as Kirk Cousins shredded the suspect cornerbacks for 7.2 yards per attempt and four different players caught passes of 20+ yards.

I'm not even sure it’s an upset if the Bengals win, given their propensity for keeping games close with Burrow. Outside of two blowout losses against the Ravens as a rookie, he’s 7-2 ATS. PICK: Bengals to win by 3-4 points

BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

The Bills Super Bowl bandwagon didn’t lose anyone, it just slowed down a bit. Everyone will jump on the Bills in a bounce-back spot after a home loss to Pittsburgh.

A loss in Miami would certainly change things. The Dolphins don’t have the pass rush the Steelers do, but they have a better secondary led by Xavien Howard, who likely will shadow Stefon Diggs. Miami was lucky to beat the Patriots, as a Damien Harris fumble inside the 10 late in the game prevented the Patriots from taking the lead. Buffalo had 11 possessions against the Steelers, and eight times went into Pittsburgh territory. But they struggled when they got close, producing just nine points on three trips inside the 25-yard line.

The key will be if Buffalo’s run defense can get off the field. Expect Miami to slow the game down with a heavy rushing attacking, hoping to wear down the Bills in the humid, 90-degree weather expected in South Florida. PICK: Bills to win by 1-2 points

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

After suffering a brutal overtime defeat in Las Vegas, the Ravens have to go home 0-1 … and they get to face the best team in the NFL. And did I mention the Chiefs are expected to get back Honey Badger (one of the best safeties in the NFL) and possibly edge rusher Frank Clark?

This is a very bad situation for the Ravens, who are 0-3 against Pat Mahomes. All he’s done in September is go 11-0 with 35 TDs and 0 interceptions. The Ravens blitz at one of the highest rates in the league under Wink Martindale; it’s common knowledge you absolutely cannot blitz Mahomes because of his accuracy and vision. The Ravens failed repeatedly blitzing Derek Carr; the Chiefs have better weapons all over the field, and a superior QB.

It doesn’t help Baltimore was missing Marcus Peters (out for the season) and Jimmy Smith (TBD), but that’s not changing in a few days. I’m not sure there’s a path to victory for the Ravens on either side of the ball, short of a heroic performance from Lamar Jackson after his two-fumble disaster on MNF. PICK: Chiefs to win by 10-14 points

J-MAC'S WEEK 2 SUPER 6 PICKS

Rams to win by 7-9 points

Saints to win by 1-2 points

49ers to win by 7-9 points

Bengals to win by 3-4 points

Bills to win by 1-2 points

Chiefs to win by 10-14 points

Play FOX Super 6 for your chance to win big absolutely for free each and every week! Just download the app to your phone or mobile device and make your picks today!

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

Advertisement

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sweepstakes and Prize Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.