Oakland Roots parts ways with head coach after 2 years

The Oakland Roots are undergoing a change in leadership, parting ways with their head coach.

This weekend the soccer club announced it was parting ways with head coach Noah Delgado.

Delgado had been with the team since 2021 and the head coach since 2022.

This season the team has a 2-5-1 record and is currently in ninth place in the USL Championship's Western Conference.

Assistant coach Gavin Glinton has been appointed as the team's interim head coach.

The Roots say Glinton brings a "wealth of knowledge and experience to this position."

Glinton has been an assistant head coach with the Roots since 2022.