Official watch parties for 49ers-Packers game scheduled in Bay Area, Mexico

Can't make it in person to watch the San Francisco 49ers-Green Bay Packers playoff game? No worries, the 49ers have you covered with several watch parties scheduled Saturday throughout the Bay Area and even in Mexico.

Three watch parties are taking place in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose, with a fourth one taking place in Mexico City, Mexico. Fans can watch the Niners and Packers face off in an "authentic Levi's Stadium atmosphere" with interactive activities like prize drawings, giveaways, fan chants, and scoring songs being done at the end of each quarter.

All Bay Area locations will hold their watch parties from 4-9 p.m. and fans must register (for free!) for entry. San Francisco's party will be held at MoMo's on Second Street; Oakland's party at Plank on Broadway, and San Jose's at San Pedro Social on Santa Clara Street.

"Building off the excitement of a record-breaking regular season, we are thrilled to keep the energy of the Faithful going as we head into playoffs," said Nick Clarke, 49ers senior manager of fan engagement. "These events are an opportunity for our loyal fans both near and far to participate in the gameday experience and celebrate the team together as a community."

Fans will also be able to order food from a special game day menu at these parties.

The parties are available to all ages, but access is limited to first-come, first-serve.

Mexico's watch party will be held at PG BBQ Warehouse from 6-11 p.m. (local time).

A separate fan rally is being held in San Jose at Blanco Urban from 5-8 p.m. Friday. At the rally, fans can access 49ers paraphernalia and memorabilia and enter a drawing to win more prizes. Fans are also given a complimentary entrée and beverage.