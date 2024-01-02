Paris Olympics: Snoop Dogg to take center stage as special correspondent for NBC's coverage

article

Rapper Snoop Dogg will take a break from music and try his hand at reporting when he joins NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer.

The network said the rapper will be onsite in France's capital city to provide regular primetime reports starting July 26.

Snoop will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide his take on the world games as well as what's happening around the city, including exploring landmarks and other Olympic-related competitions and events. He will also visit some of the athletes along with their family and friends.

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness," Snoop Dogg said in a news release. "We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?"

"Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics," Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production, added. "That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show."

The Olympics Games will be held from July 26 to August 11.

The games have struggled with the ratings in recent years.

The Beijing Winter Olympics reached an average combined audience of 11.4 million people in prime time on NBC, the USA cable network and Peacock streaming service, the network said. That’s the lowest-ever American audience for any Olympics, and down 42% from the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.