Raiders activate 4 starting linemen from COVID-19 list

The Las Vegas Raiders activated four starting offensive linemen from the COVID-19 list on Saturday after they all tested negative for the coronavirus.

Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson were all placed on the list Thursday because they had “high risk” contact Monday with fellow starter Trent Brown before he tested positive for the virus.

The four linemen all tested negative every day since their last contact with Brown and will be eligible to play Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if they pass one more test before the game.

Safety Johnathan Abram remains on the COVID-19 list because his last contact with Brown was Tuesday and he will miss this week's game.

The NFL moved the Raiders game against the Bucs from prime time to an afternoon slot Sunday in case the game couldn’t be played. But the game is set to be played because the virus didn't spread beyond Brown and cornerback Damon Arnette, who was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday following a positive test.

The Raiders prepared for the game during the week with backup linemen Patrick Omameh, John Simpson, Andre James, Brandon Parker and Sam Young, as well as practice squad players Jaryd Jones-Smith, Erik Magnuson and Kamaal Seymour.

But with four starters now back, the team didn't activate any of the practice squad player for Sunday's game.

Las Vegas did activate recently signed defensive end David Irving and cornerback Dylan Mabin from the practice squad.

Irving has 12 1/2 career sacks in 37 games over four seasons with Dallas. He hasn't played since being suspended in 2018 for violating the league's substance abuse policy.