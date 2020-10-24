Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
8
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Fort Tejon
Freeze Watch
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM PDT until TUE 1:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Hard Freeze Watch
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Raiders activate 4 starting linemen from COVID-19 list

Published 
Las Vegas Raiders
Associated Press
article

July 30, 2020 - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. - Allegiant Stadium, the $2 billion, glass-domed home of the Las Vegas Raiders nears completion on July 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play

Expand

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Raiders activated four starting offensive linemen from the COVID-19 list on Saturday after they all tested negative for the coronavirus.

Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson were all placed on the list Thursday because they had “high risk” contact Monday with fellow starter Trent Brown before he tested positive for the virus.

The four linemen all tested negative every day since their last contact with Brown and will be eligible to play Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if they pass one more test before the game.

Safety Johnathan Abram remains on the COVID-19 list because his last contact with Brown was Tuesday and he will miss this week's game.

The NFL moved the Raiders game against the Bucs from prime time to an afternoon slot Sunday in case the game couldn’t be played. But the game is set to be played because the virus didn't spread beyond Brown and cornerback Damon Arnette, who was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday following a positive test.

The Raiders prepared for the game during the week with backup linemen Patrick Omameh, John Simpson, Andre James, Brandon Parker and Sam Young, as well as practice squad players Jaryd Jones-Smith, Erik Magnuson and Kamaal Seymour.

But with four starters now back, the team didn't activate any of the practice squad player for Sunday's game.

Las Vegas did activate recently signed defensive end David Irving and cornerback Dylan Mabin from the practice squad.

Irving has 12 1/2 career sacks in 37 games over four seasons with Dallas. He hasn't played since being suspended in 2018 for violating the league's substance abuse policy.