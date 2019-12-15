Raiders rally to beat Chargers 26-24

Josh Jacobs scored on an 18-yard run with 1:02 remaining and the Oakland Raiders had a late winning touchdown drive for the second time in five weeks, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-24 on Thursday night.

Nostalgia for Chargers QB in game v. Oakland Raiders

Philip Rivers has been to the Coliseum so often (13 times), that only nine Raiders players have more games there than he does, a sign of Rivers' longevity and the roster overhaul in Oakland under coach Jon Gruden.

Raiders get late touchdown pass, defensive stop to beat Lions 31-24

Derek Carr threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to rookie Hunter Renfrow with 2:04 remaining and Karl Joseph broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 3 seconds left to give the Raiders a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday in their first game back in Oakland in seven weeks.

Judge nearly dismisses anti-trust suit against NFL, Raiders

A federal court judge nearly dismissed the city of Oakland's lawsuit against the Oakland Raiders on Friday, but gave the city 45 days to provide new evidence in its case, according to Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo.