Raiders officially renamed Las Vegas Raiders
The Oakland Raiders are no more after the team relocated to Las Vegas.
Jaguars spoil final Oakland game with 20-16 win over Raiders
The Raiders (6-8) broke out to a 16-3 lead and appeared comfortably ahead before falling apart in the closing minutes to put a damper on an already somber day in Oakland.
Oakland Raiders lose final home game before move to Las Vegas
Fans who have stuck with the team have mixed emotions about today.
Raiders set to bid farewell to Oakland in game vs. Jaguars this weekend
Recent slumps by both teams have ended all that talk, leaving the farewell to the Coliseum as the only meaningful story line when the Raiders (6-7) host the Jaguars (4-9) on Sunday in their final home game before moving to Las Vegas next season.
Ten former NFL players have been charged with defrauding the league's healthcare benefit program
Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established as part of a collective bargaining agreement in 2006.
Chicago Bears’ Khalil Mack pays off 300 holiday layaway accounts at hometown Walmart
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is delivering Christmas cheer to residents of his Florida hometown by paying off all the holiday layaway accounts at a local Walmart.
Former Raiders player reportedly stabbed in Pittsburgh
ESPN reports officers were told that a man, identified as Pryor, had been stabbed, but was able to walk into the hospital.
Carr, Jacobs, Crosby help Raiders keep Bengals winless
Derek Carr passed for 292 yards and a touchdown, Josh Jacobs had his fourth 100-yard game in the last six weeks, and the Oakland Raiders beat the winless Cincinnati Bengals 17-10 on Sunday.
Raiders rally to beat Chargers 26-24
Derek Carr engineered another late winning drive. Karl Joseph delivered the sealing defensive play.
Raiders rally to beat Chargers 26-24
Josh Jacobs scored on an 18-yard run with 1:02 remaining and the Oakland Raiders had a late winning touchdown drive for the second time in five weeks, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-24 on Thursday night.
Nostalgia for Chargers QB in game v. Oakland Raiders
Philip Rivers has been to the Coliseum so often (13 times), that only nine Raiders players have more games there than he does, a sign of Rivers' longevity and the roster overhaul in Oakland under coach Jon Gruden.
Thursday Night Football on FOX: Chargers at Raiders
There’s typically only one word to describe a Raiders home game: chaotic — in a good way.
Raiders get late touchdown pass, defensive stop to beat Lions 31-24
Derek Carr threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to rookie Hunter Renfrow with 2:04 remaining and Karl Joseph broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 3 seconds left to give the Raiders a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday in their first game back in Oakland in seven weeks.
Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown dies at age 78
Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown, who provided the iconic play of the Oakland Raiders' first Super Bowl title, died on Tuesday.
Oakland Raiders' offensive tackle Trent Brown hit with domestic violence lawsuit
As Diorra Marzette-Sanders, a native of Oakland, told the story, she and Brown met on Instagram in 2016, when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers
Marshawn Lynch launches indoor football franchise in Oakland
Football is staying in Oakland with the advent of an Indoor Football League franchise founded in part by NFL great and Oakland native Marshawn Lynch.
Marshawn Lynch helps Oakland Panthers and football stay in 'Da Town
Football is staying in Oakland with the advent of an Indoor Football League franchise founded in part by NFL great and Oakland native Marshawn Lynch.
Judge nearly dismisses anti-trust suit against NFL, Raiders
A federal court judge nearly dismissed the city of Oakland's lawsuit against the Oakland Raiders on Friday, but gave the city 45 days to provide new evidence in its case, according to Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo.
Board approves Coliseum naming rights deal with RingCentral
There will be a new ring to the aging Oakland Coliseum's name, as the board that oversees the Coliseum complex's operations voted unanimously on Friday to approve an agreement calling it the RingCentral Coliseum.
Oakland city council approves Raiders' lease at Coliseum
The Oakland City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a lease agreement that keeps the Oakland Raiders football team playing at the Coliseum for at least one more year.