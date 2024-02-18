Expand / Collapse search
Report: Sacramento leads as frontrunner for A's temporary home

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland Athletics
KTVU FOX 2

Sacramento is frontrunner to get Oakland A's

Sacramento has emerged as the leading contender to be the temporary home of the Oakland Athletics while the team builds a stadium in Las Vegas, according to the Athletic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Both the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's position players report to spring training this week.

The A's are counting down the time to when they move to Las Vegas. The team's lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires at the end of this season.

Sports site The Athletic reports Sacramento's Sutter Health Park is emerging as the frontrunner to host the A's, from 2025-27 before they relocate to Vegas. 

"People from all parts of the Sacramento region would love to come to their local baseball field and be able to enjoy watching the A's play," said West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero.

Sutter Health Park is the home of the Giants' minor league affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats.

This ballpark may have to be renovated for the majors, such as additional seating or expanding parking.

Sacramento-area baseball fans are excited about the possibility of the A's playing there.

"More people being a fan of the sport is always going to get more people actively involved in it, so whether it's a 5-year-old t-baller or somebody playing slow pitch softball after work on a Friday or Saturday night, all those things are going to be great for business," said Dan Wells, a sports store owner.

The Athletic reports the three options for the A's are to stay in Oakland, play in Sacramento, or Salt Lake City. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.