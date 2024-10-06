San Francisco 49ers fall short against Arizona Cardinals, 24-23

article

The game against the Arizona Cardinals marked the second time this season that San Francisco (2-3) blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to a division rival, having done it in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams .

The Niners lost just one division game the past two seasons when winning NFC West titles but are 0-2 already this year after the sixth blown double-digit lead in the fourth quarter in the regular season and playoffs under coach Kyle Shanahan.

"In the second half, we kind of melted down," All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner said. "Too much leaky yardage, missed tackles, not fitting it right."

Kyle Murray threw for 195 yards and a TD and added 82 yards rushing.

The 49ers squandered several chances and scored only one TD on six drives that reached the end zone. The most costly came midway through the fourth quarter when Jordan Mason lost a fumble that Mack Wilson recovered at the 8 to keep Arizona within two points.

Murray then led the winning drive. On the key play to Harrison, Murray flung a pass under pressure that the rookie receiver hauled in for a 14-yard completion into Niners territory. The Cardinals then ran five straight times to set up the field goal by Ryland, who quickly won over his teammates after being signed this week to fill in for the injured Matt Prater.

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs the ball past San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) during the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on October 6, 2024 at Levis S Expand

"They were going nuts in the locker room," Gannon said. "Half the guys didn’t even know him."

Purdy went 18 for 33 for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the 49ers, who managed only one offensive touchdown with the other TD coming on a blocked field goal return.

The Cardinals started fast by forcing a three-and-out to open the game and getting a 50-yard TD run from Murray on their second play from scrimmage.

The 49ers controlled the rest of the half with Purdy throwing a 4-yard TD to George Kittle and Deommodore Lenoir returning a blocked field goal by Jordan Elliott for a 61-yard score that helped San Francisco take a 23-10 lead at the break.

Injuries

49ers: K Jake Moody left the game in the second quarter with a high right ankle sprain after getting hurt on a tackle on a kick return. P Mitch Wishnowsky hit a 26-yard FG at the end of the first half but the Niners opted to go for it in the third quarter on fourth and 23 from the 27. ... S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) also left in the first half.

Up next

49ers: At Seattle on Thursday night.