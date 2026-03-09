San Francisco 49ers make a splash before free agency

article

NFL free agents can't officially sign with new teams until Wednesday.

The San Francisco 49ers have already reportedly agreed to terms on multiple deals.

Other players are bidding farewell to the Niners.

WR Mike Evans

According to ESPN, Evans and the Niners have agreed on a three-year, $60.4 million contract.

Evans is a 12-year NFL veteran.

At 6'5", Evans is physical and will be a threat in the red-zone, an area in which San Francisco has struggled.

Evans, 32, only played in eight games last season because of a range of injuries. Otherwise, he has remained mostly healthy throughout his career.

From 2015 to 2024, he recorded 1,000 yards a season– tying 49ers legend Jerry Rice for most consecutive thousand-yard seasons.



WR Kendrick Bourne

According to ESPN, Bourne is leaving San Francisco for an NFC West rival.

Bourne has reportedly signed a 2-year, $10 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

He joined the Niners early last season and quickly became a fan favorite.

Bourne notched 3 catches for 551 yards last year.

OT Vederian Lowe

According to the NFL Network, the 49ers are bolstering their offensive line.

The Niners have reportedly signed 26-year-old Vederian Lowe to a two-year contract worth a maximum of $12 million.

Lowe was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

He has spent the last three seasons with the New England Patriots.



LT Trent Williams

The Niners are reportedly open to trading all-pro left tackle Trent Williams, according to Ian Rapaport.

Williams, 37, is entering the final year of a three-year contract.

Williams will cost the Niners $38.8 million against the cap next year.

He has reportedly grown frustrated with the process of reaching a resolution.

