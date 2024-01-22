San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions: how to watch NFC Championship game

The San Francisco 49ers will play the Detroit Lions for the NFC title on Sunday, Jan. 28 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. PST and you can watch it on KTVU FOX 2. Plus, you can watch FOX 2 Sports presents The Quest For Six from 2-3 p.m. about the Niners' path to winning their sixth Super Bowl. That show will be broadcast on TV and available for live-streaming on ktvu.com and the FOX LOCAL app for your smart TV.

The 49ers made it to the NFC championship round by beating the Green Bay Packers with a stunning, come-from-behind win in the divisional round. This is their fourth appearance in the NFC championship in the last five seasons.

The Lions earned a shot at the top-seeded Niners by knocking out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round and overcoming the Los Angles Rams in the wild card game. Detroit has never played in the Super Bowl.

Now, the 49ers and Lions will meet for the third time in playoff history. The last time they met in the postseason was in 1993 when San Francisco beat Detroit in the divisional round. Their first match-up was in 1957 when the Lions emerged victorious.

If you're not going to the game, but don't want to watch the game at home, there are other opportunities to be part of a crowd. The 49ers have announced that there are official fan watch parties in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland in the Bay Area as well as events in Mexico City, Monterey, Mexico, and Leeds, England. There will also be a rally for fans on Saturday, the day before the game, in San Jose. Details for these events are below.

San Francisco 49ers watch parties

San Jose Watch Party

San Pedro Social

163 W Santa Clara St., San Jose, CA

Sunday January 28, 2:30-8 p.m PST

Ticket Link

San Francisco Watch Party

MoMo's

760 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107

Sunday, January 28, 2:30-8 p.m. PST

Ticket Link

Oakland Watch Party

Plank

98 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607

Sunday, January 28, 2:30-8 p.m. PST

Ticket Link

Mexico City Watch Party

PG BBQ Warehouse

Lago Iseo 296, Anáhuac I Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Sunday, January 28, 4:30-10 p.m. CST

Ticket Link

Monterrey Watch Party

Foliatti Casino Mitras

Av Fidel Velázquez, Mitras Nte., C.P: 64320, Monterrey, N.L.

Sunday, January 28, 4:30-10 p.m. CST

Ticket Link

Leeds Watch Party Presented by Avery Dennison

BOX - Leeds City Centre

15 Infirmary St. Leeds Ls1 2JS, United Kingdom

Sunday, January 28, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. BST

Ticket Link

Note that all the times for the watch parties are local.

San Jose fan rally