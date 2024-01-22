San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions: how to watch NFC Championship game
The San Francisco 49ers will play the Detroit Lions for the NFC title on Sunday, Jan. 28 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
The game starts at 3:30 p.m. PST and you can watch it on KTVU FOX 2. Plus, you can watch FOX 2 Sports presents The Quest For Six from 2-3 p.m. about the Niners' path to winning their sixth Super Bowl. That show will be broadcast on TV and available for live-streaming on ktvu.com and the FOX LOCAL app for your smart TV.
The 49ers made it to the NFC championship round by beating the Green Bay Packers with a stunning, come-from-behind win in the divisional round. This is their fourth appearance in the NFC championship in the last five seasons.
The Lions earned a shot at the top-seeded Niners by knocking out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round and overcoming the Los Angles Rams in the wild card game. Detroit has never played in the Super Bowl.
Now, the 49ers and Lions will meet for the third time in playoff history. The last time they met in the postseason was in 1993 when San Francisco beat Detroit in the divisional round. Their first match-up was in 1957 when the Lions emerged victorious.
If you're not going to the game, but don't want to watch the game at home, there are other opportunities to be part of a crowd. The 49ers have announced that there are official fan watch parties in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland in the Bay Area as well as events in Mexico City, Monterey, Mexico, and Leeds, England. There will also be a rally for fans on Saturday, the day before the game, in San Jose. Details for these events are below.
San Francisco 49ers watch parties
San Jose Watch Party
- San Pedro Social
- 163 W Santa Clara St., San Jose, CA
- Sunday January 28, 2:30-8 p.m PST
- Ticket Link
San Francisco Watch Party
- MoMo's
- 760 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
- Sunday, January 28, 2:30-8 p.m. PST
- Ticket Link
Oakland Watch Party
- Plank
- 98 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607
- Sunday, January 28, 2:30-8 p.m. PST
- Ticket Link
Mexico City Watch Party
- PG BBQ Warehouse
- Lago Iseo 296, Anáhuac I Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
- Sunday, January 28, 4:30-10 p.m. CST
- Ticket Link
Monterrey Watch Party
- Foliatti Casino Mitras
- Av Fidel Velázquez, Mitras Nte., C.P: 64320, Monterrey, N.L.
- Sunday, January 28, 4:30-10 p.m. CST
- Ticket Link
Leeds Watch Party Presented by Avery Dennison
- BOX - Leeds City Centre
- 15 Infirmary St. Leeds Ls1 2JS, United Kingdom
- Sunday, January 28, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. BST
- Ticket Link
Note that all the times for the watch parties are local.
San Jose fan rally
- The Plex
- 800 Embedded Way, San Jose, CA 95138
- Saturday, January 27, 1-4 p.m. PST
- Ticket Link