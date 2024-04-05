San Francisco Giants home opener at Oracle Park ignites baseball fever

The crack of a baseball bat echoed through San Francisco's Oracle Park for the Giants' home opener.

Excitement pervaded the ballpark as fans eagerly anticipated the return of baseball at Oracle Park, where the Giants took on the San Diego Padres.

Some devoted Giants fans traveled from across the country to witness the team's home opener.

Related article

"I came a couple of years ago, and I missed it last year, and I was like, I'm not missing it again," said Daesha Brown, who journeyed from Florida.

Giants and Padres fans enjoyed the friendly atmosphere at Friday's game.

"They're very nice. They're very receptive. We all have a common enemy. The Dodgers, so we're loving it," said Padres fan Nicole Michael.

Padres fan Guy Hayter added, "It's a good experience. We wanted to come and support the Padres here. And what's better than coming to San Francisco and enjoying the home festivities here?"

SEE ALSO: Giants boast Oracle Park upgrades along San Francisco waterfront

Before heading into Oracle Park, some fans took part in the tradition of stopping at MoMo's for a drink or lunch and meeting fellow Giants fanatics.

Alfonso Felder, with the Giants front office, expressed his excitement surrounding the start of a new season.

"Opening Day is just a magical experience for our fans and an opportunity to get out to a place that most of the Bay Area really loves to come and relax and enjoy baseball in. Oracle Park has become a really special place in this community. Twenty-five years here and we're just thrilled to welcome the fans back," said Felder.

The crowd at Oracle Park was a mix of both returning Giants fans and newcomers.

"You see the same fans that come here for a great time. And you also see those younger fans who are experiencing it for the first time, and you see the joy and the excitement on their faces. And that's what this is all about," said Felder. "The sunshine, baseball, the green grass, hot dogs, and garlic fries."

The Giants underwent some changes in the off-season, including the return of Bob Melvin.

"Bob Melvin, an icon in the Bay Area. A Giant, he started as a catcher for the Giants and really made his name as a manager across the Bay in Oakland. But we're just so thrilled to have him here to lead this team," said Felder.