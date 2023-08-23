49ers name Sam Darnold backup QB, over Trey Lance, according to NFL media

article

The San Francisco 49ers have named Sam Darnold as quarterback Brock Purdy's backup, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The two reported that Trey Lance's future with the team is uncertain.

The organization traded up from the No. 12 pick to the No. 3 spot to draft Lance in 2021.

He was the 49ers starting quarterback last season, before suffering a broken ankle during a week 2 match-up against the Seattle Seahawks.

Sam Darnold was selected third overall in the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Jets. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

In his preseason appearances with San Francisco, Darnold has completed 16 of his 22 attempts for 193 yards.

