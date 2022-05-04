San Francisco 49ers to play road game in Mexico City

The San Francisco 49ers will play an international game against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City at the famous Estadio Azteca on November 21, the 49ers announced Wednesday.

The game, which counts as a road game for the Niners, will be a Monday night game.

This would be the team's first international game since 2013 when they also defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The NFL will stage four other games overseas, three will be across the pond in London and a fourth will be played in Munich.

This will not be the first time the two West rivals compete against each other in Mexico City. They played NFL's first regular-season game outside the United States in Estadio Azteca in 2005. More than 100,000 fans attended that game, the eighth-largest crowd in NFL history, according to the 49ers.