Stanford's coach Shaw staying the course amid pandemic

KTVU's Scott Reiss spoke with Stanford football coach David Shaw about the upcoming NFL draft and preparing for an uncertain 2020 season.

Shaw touched on the privilege involved with assiting the process for a player to enter the NFL draft.



"There's a lot of pride that comes from us coaches when we help a young man fulfill his dreams," Shaw said.

Adhering to the normal challenges for a football coach this time of year, combined with the uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been a test for Shaw and his squad. Shaw said it has been a growing and learning opportunity for them all.

Shaw noted that the time necessary to get a team ready for the season is in the top five biggest questions he and his staff are trying to answer.

"I've heard everything from 4 weeks which is way too short to get guys ready to 8-10 weeks, which is of course more feasible but does that give you enough time to play all the games?."

