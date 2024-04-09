Stanford's Tara VanDerveer announces retirement after 38 seasons

Longtime Stanford Director of Women's Basketball Tara VanDerveer announced her retirement on Tuesday, according to a press release from Stanford Athletics.

VanDerveer will be stepping down from her role on May 8, and she will be moving into an advisory position with Stanford and the Athletics Department. May 8 is the 39th anniversary of her original date of hire.

Stanford is currently negotiating with Kate Paye, a former player of VanDerveer's, to take over the role.

Coach Tara VanDerveer announces her retirement after 38 seasons at Stanford (Stanford University)

VanDerveer has been a head coach for 45 years, working from Idaho to Ohio State and landing at Stanford University. She led the Cardinals to three NCAA championships in her time as coach as well as helping the team make its way into 14 Final Fours.

"Basketball is the greatest group project there is and I am so incredibly thankful for every person who has supported me and our teams throughout my coaching career," said VanDerveer. "I've been spoiled to coach the best and brightest at one of the world's foremost institutions for nearly four decades. Coupled with my time at Ohio State and Idaho, and as head coach of the United States National Team, it has been an unforgettable ride. The joy for me was in the journey of each season, seeing a group of young women work hard for each other and form an unbreakable bond. Winning was a byproduct. I've loved the game of basketball since I was a little girl, and it has given me so much throughout my life. I hope I've been able to give at least a little bit back."

Stanford will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m., but it will be closed to the general public.