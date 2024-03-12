Expand / Collapse search

Steph Curry's injury keeps him out of Mavericks game

By Aja Seldon
Steph Curry
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks up to the crowd in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center on March 7, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

SAN FRANCISCO - Warriors star Stephen Curry is showing signs of improvement after suffering an ankle injury, although the point guard won't join his team on the court in Dallas on Wednesday against the Mavericks.

Curry was re-evaluated by medical staff on Tuesday and is "making good progress," the team said in a statement.

"He has been cleared to resume on-court workouts in the Bay Area and is expected to join the team for practice in Los Angeles on Friday," the team said.

Curry injured his troublesome right ankle again last Thursday during the second half of the Warriors' game against the Bulls, which Golden State lost 125-122.

His ankle ailment kept him out of Monday's victory in San Antonio, and he will also miss Wednesday's game in Dallas.

Following Friday's practice, Curry will undergo another evaluation to determine his readiness to return from his injury and compete against the Lakers on Saturday.

Throughout his 15-year NBA career, Curry has injured his right ankle several times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.