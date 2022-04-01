Steph Curry's foot injury will keep him out for rest of regular season

Warriors guard Steph Curry is out for the rest of the regular season, the team announced Friday.

Curry has already missed the last seven games after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot on Mar. 16 against the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors have only five games left of the regular season and if the team advances to the playoffs it's unclear whether Curry would be able to play.

The Warriors said Curry has made progress during his recovery and has spent the last two weeks performing various rehabilitation exercises.

"He will gradually begin individual on-court activities next week, and his eventual return to practice will be based on his continued progress," the Warriors said.

The team will provide another update on his status on April. 11.