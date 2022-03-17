Stephen Curry injures foot, out indefinitely: reports

article

Steph Curry injured his left foot in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics and it's unclear when the Golden State Warriors star will return, according to reports.

Curry sprained a ligament when he collided with the Celtics' Marcus Smart in the first half of Golden State's defeat in San Francisco, The Athletic reported.

X-rays reportedly turned up negative, indicating that he had not fractured a bone or caused major damage.

Some reports said Curry will be out indefinitely while ESPN said he would return for the NBA's Western Conference playoffs.

Curry fell to the court and grimaced when Smart lunged for a loose ball and landed on Curry's leg.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr criticized Smart for the collision.

"I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph's knee," Kerr said.

The Celtics won the game 110-88.