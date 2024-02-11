San Francisco 49ers lose Super Bowl in overtime to Kansas City Chiefs

article

The San Francisco 49ers fell short in their pursuit of a sixth Super Bowl title by collapsing late in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs marched down the field late in overtime with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing to Mecole Hardman for the game winning touchdown. That made Kansas City the first back-to-back Super Bowl winner since the Patriots accomplished the feat almost 20 years ago.

There was not a lot of offensive firepower on Sunday for either team in Super Bowl LVIII.

Star players like George Kittle and Deebo Samuel did not have big impacts on the game. The first quarter ended with neither team scoring.

The Niners got on the board first with a field goal by Moody and improbable trick play with Brock Purdy tossing to Jauan Jennings who completed a pass to Christian McCaffrey in the second quarter.

San Francisco went into halftime with a 10-3 lead, but Kansas City fought back in the third quarter. They took the lead after another field goal and touchdown pass from star quarterback Pat Mahomes to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The lead reversed again when Purdy connected to Jennings early in the fourth quarter. But, the Chiefs managed to block the extra point, which kept them within a field goal of the 49ers. Another field goal from Kansas City Harrison Butker tied the score again.

The 49ers pulled ahead with another field goal by Moody, giving San Francisco a 19-16 with less than two minutes in the game. But the Chiefs drove quickly and sent the game into overtime with Butker’s fourth field goal.

The 49ers were hurt by turnovers, Offensive powerhouse Christian McCaffrey lost a fumble early in the game and the team muffed a punt return when the ball touched Darrel Luter, Jr., allowing Kansas City to recover. That led to the touchdown toss to Valdes-Scantling.