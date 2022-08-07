The San Francisco 49ers honor Dwight Clark, who made "the catch", on 87 day

The San Francisco 49ers honored legendary wide receiver, Dwight Clark at training camp for Dwight Clark day. Clark may be best known for "the catch" it is widely regarded as one of the most remembered plays in the history of Bay Area sports.

Clark made "the catch" in the 1981 NFC Championship Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Candlestick Park on January 10, 1982. There were 58 seconds left in the game and the 49ers were facing 3rd-and-3, Clark made a leaping grab in the back of the end zone leading the 49ers to a victory.

Clark, who played nine seasons with the 49ers from 1979 through 1987, is celebrated on August 7 in honor of the number he wore-- 87. The celebration today though, is much bigger than "the catch," it is about bringing attention to ALS the disease that took Clarks life.

Attendance at practice represented what Clark still means to the franchise as the sidelines were packed with fans and Clark's former teammates.

"He's helping you knowing that you're trying to take his spot, but that didn't matter to him because he was a team player," said Clarks former teammate, John Taylor. "It was all about the brotherhood with him."

"It makes you appreciate the time you have," said Clark's former teammate Mike Wilson. "Some of the things I learned from Dwight as a player are important, but I miss him as a person."

The current 49ers players are too young to have a personal memory of "the catch," the weight that single play carries is still evident in the franchise. Current 49er, Jimmy Garoppolo, couldn't help but grin as he recounted the play.

"For Joe [Montana] to keep it alive first and then to give Dwight in the end zone and really put it in the only spot you could really put it, it's a once in a lifetime play," said Garoppolo.