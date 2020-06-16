This Day in Sports History: June 16

On this day five years ago, a 40-year drought came to an end. While the Golden State Warriors had previously been the laughing stock of the league, a new generation of the franchise began a dynasty on June 16, 2015. Iguodala was the finals MVP, as the Warriors beat the Cavs in six games. It was the team’s first championship since 1975.

A couple of chapters in the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty happened on this day. In 1993, Michael Jordan scored 55 points—the second most in playoff history—as the bulls went up three games to one on the Phoenix Suns. And it was on this day in 1996 that the Bulls finished off the Seattle Supersonics, earning Chicago’s fourth of an eventual six titles.

And just last year on this day, at Pebble Beach, Gary Woodland finished his round in style, winning the U.S. open by three strokes and landing his first major championship.