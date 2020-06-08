This Day in Sports History: June 8

It was win or stay home for the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 8 in 2018. They stayed. Steph curry’s 37 points led a Golden State rout, and the Warriors had their third championship in four years.

On this day in 2014, Machado, not very convincingly, lost his grip on the bat. Machado got to take an early shower, as did A’s pitcher Fernando Abad.

It was a family affair at the French Open on this day in 2002. Serena Williams defeated her older sister, Venus, in the finals. It was the younger Williams’ first French title.