This Day in Sports History: June 9

If you said Giants and no-hitters, the first name to come to mind would not be Chris Heston. But on June 9, 2015, against the Mets, the giant’s right-hander struck out eleven, hit three batters, and threw the 17th and most recent no-hitter in team history.

Catfish Hunter threw a perfect game for the A’s in 1968. On this day in 1991, in an emotional ceremony, Hunter’s number 27 jersey was retired. He was the first player in team history to be so honored.



After a 37-year drought, horse racing then had back to back Triple Crown winners. On this day two years ago, it was Justify, ridden by Mike Smith, winning the Belmont Stakes, and the crown.

