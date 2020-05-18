This Day in Sports History: May 18

A loose Steph Curry and the Warriors were thinking of repeat on this day in 2016 against Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. Andre Iguodala's incredible shot was an indication of how this game for the Dubs. They won big to even the series at a game each.

May is the month for perfect games in Major League Baseball with seven in the record books. Sixteen years ago in 2004, Randy Johnson threw one. It was the 17th in history.

On this day last year, the Earthquakes' Chris Wondolowski was one goal away from the all-time MLS record. He didn't just tie the record or get the record breaker, but on this day, Wondolowki netted four goals.

That's this day in sports, May 18.