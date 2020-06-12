This Day in Sports: The Bulls dynasty begins, Warriors 2nd championship and LSD in baseball

An NBA dynasty started on this day in sports history. June 12, 1991: It was Scottie Pippin with 32 points, outscoring Michael Jordan as the Bulls eliminated the Lakers four games to one for their first title.

In 2017, it was the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers playing for it all for the third straight year. This one was all Warriors. Kevin Durant scored 39 points and was named the finals MVP. The Warriors had their second championship in three years.

And it was also on this day in 1970 that the Pirates' Doc Ellis hit a batter, and walked eight, throwing a no-hitter at the Padres, a game in which in his words, he was high as a Georgia Pine on an LSD trip!