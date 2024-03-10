Warriors forward assigned to team's G-League affiliate

The Golden State Warriors have assigned forward player Gui Santos to play for their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The announcement was made on Saturday.

Featured article

The Santa Cruz Warriors played and won against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Chase Center on Sunday 112-105.

Santos previously played with the Santa Cruz Warriors from 2022-23 before being signed to a three-year deal with the Golden State Warriors in late November 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 08: Gui Santos #15 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 08, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly ac Expand

He averaged 14.0 points this season and appeared in 17 games.

No additional information was provided on his new assignment.

READ ALSO: Golden State Warriors hold STEAM Fest for students