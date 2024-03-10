Expand / Collapse search

Warriors forward assigned to team's G-League affiliate

By KTVU staff
Golden State Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO - The Golden State Warriors have assigned forward player Gui Santos to play for their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. 

The announcement was made on Saturday. 

The Santa Cruz Warriors played and won against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Chase Center on Sunday 112-105.

Santos previously played with the Santa Cruz Warriors from 2022-23 before being signed to a three-year deal with the Golden State Warriors in late November 2023.

He averaged 14.0 points this season and appeared in 17 games.

No additional information was provided on his new assignment.

